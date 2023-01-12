PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wicksburg boys, Samson girls win; other games postponed

The Wicksburg boys team defeated Samson 67-34 after the Tiger girls downed the Panthers 44-22 in Class 2A, Area 2 high school basketball action Thursday night at the Samson gym.

The Panther boys (4-16, 1-2) were led by Gabe Glover with 27 points and Liam Ward with 14. Brodie Medlin followed with 12 points and Tyler Williams had eight.

Jacob Branch and Tyson Wells both had 10 points for Samson (2-16 overall, 0-2).

In the girls game, Samson (13-4, 2-1) was led by Brantley Edberg with 17 points and Holly Warren with 10. Wicksburg (6-10, 0-2) was led by Kelsey Ellenburg with 10 points.

Games postponed to Friday: The Zion Chapel at Goshen girls and boys Class 2A, Area 4 games Thursday were postponed because of bad weather and will be made up on Friday night.

Three games canceled: Three girls and boys doubleheader games in the Wiregrass scheduled for Thursday were canceled because of bad weather and will likely not be made up.

Those games were Rehobeth at Northside Methodist, Providence Christian at Pike Liberal Arts and Abbeville at Cottonwood.