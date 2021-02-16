Prep Basketball Roundup: Wicksburg earns double-overtime win over Opp

Devontae White had 27 points, Dalton Taggart 23 and Sawyer Rivenbark 11 as Wicksburg captured a 73-71 double-overtime win over No. 10-ranked Opp in Class 3A sub-region action Tuesday night.

The game was tied at 58 after regulation and 65 after the first overtime. The Panthers had a four-point lead late in the second OT and Opp scored in the final seconds to make it close.

Wicksburg (20-7) advances to a Friday against tomorrow’s Reeltown-Montgomery Catholic. Opp had its season end at 18-2.

Erik Matthews had a career-high 37 points along with 11 rebounds to lead Opp. Drew Chance had 13 points, Jaydon Lacey nine points and 11 rebounds and Zack Hill 13 rebounds.

Class 5A

Carroll 50, Charles Henderson 43: Bryson Dawkins had 20 points and Raquille Reed eight to lead Carroll over Charles Henderson.

Akeives Shorts led Charles Henderson with 20 points and Cody Youngblood had 12.

Carroll (20-7) advances to play in the regional first-round at home against Sylacauga on Friday. Charles Henderson’s season came to an end with a 19-9 record.