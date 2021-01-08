Prep basketball roundup: Wicksburg gets past Slocomb

WICKSBURG – Wicksburg defeated Slocomb 78-52 on Friday night in high school basketball action, improving to 12-5 overall and 3-0 in area play.
Devontae White scored 25, Zeke Kelley 23 and Clay Morrison 10 in leading the Panthers to victory.
Slocomb was led by Jaylen Nobles with 23 and Brody Campbell with 10.
Geneva County 75, Houston County 25: J’Quan Broxson scored 23 and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs.
Emmanuel Henderson scored 22 and had seven steals.
Carroll 63, Headland 54: Byrson Dawkins had 31 points and Takoda McLeod and Johnny Coleman had 10 each to lead Carroll’s win.
Patrick Burke led Headland with 18 points and Tavaris Haradmon had 13.
Charles Henderson 56, Andalusia 33: Jywon Boyd led Charles Henderson in the area win with 25 points.
Zion Chapel 50, Elba 41: Bryce Watson had 22 points and Joshua Finger 11 to lead Zion Chapel
Jacquez Prince led Elba with 18 points and Chrystyile Caldwell had 10.
Straughn 41, Ashford 35: Myles Turner led Straughn with 10.
DeChristian Newton scored 17 for Ashford.
Varsity Girls
Headland 59, Carroll 47: Jayden Blackmon scored 23 points to lead the Rams to victory.
Trinity Griffin added 16 points and Alexus Neal scored 12.
Carroll was led by Ameya Gray with 23 and Taliyah Carter with 11.
Samson 50, Northside Methodist 22: The Tigers improved to 13-2 with the win.
Kinley Johnson led the way with 19 points, while Brantley Edberg added 12 and Trinity Jenkins had a big game with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
NMA was led by Anna Lee Hathcock with six points.
Slocomb 45, Wicksburg 25: Breanna Hatcher led Slocomb with 13 points, while Ally Price followed with 11.
Wicksburg was led by Tori Snyder with 13.
Geneva 47, Dale County 15: Madison Johnson led the Panthers with 22 points and Brooklyn Kemmerlin added nine.
For Dale County, Keunah Helms scored 11.
Geneva County 83, Houston County 13: Karoline Striplin led the Bulldogs with 22 points, while Jordyn Alston scored 15, Charlianna Boutwell scored 10 and Maci Strickland added nine.
Houston County was led by Diamond-Ealey Carter with nine.
Straughn 38, Ashford 37: Allie Kelley led Straughn with 14 points.
Ashford was led by Trinity McCree with 12 and Navaeh Williams with 10.
Elba 49, Zion Chapel 13: Nina Williams had 14 points and Breanna Sanders 12 to lead Elba, which had eight score.
Lakeside 48, Chambers Academy 39: Lakeside won a region game, beating Chambers as Emily Nix had 14 points and Sarah Murph and Rebecca Neville had 11 points each.
Junior Varsity
Carroll 46, Headland 39: Jacquwan McIntosh led the Eagles with 14 points and Lakeith Person added 11.
For Headland, Jackson Williams scored 10.
Wicksburg 38, Slocomb 29: Jase Dukes scored 12 and Jaylen Murry 10 for Wicksburg.
Slocomb was led by Cade Conner with 16.
Late Thursday
Wicksburg 68, Daleville 60: Dalton Taggart had 26 points and Devontae White 17 to lead Wicksburg (11-5, 2-0) in a Class 3A, Area 3 win.
Tomar Hobdy led Daleville with 22 points and Bryan Beckwith had 12.
Kinston 62, Pleasant Home 54: The Bulldogs improved to 6-4 overall and 2-0 in Class 1A, Area 2 play with the win.
Jeb Crosby had 14 points and Aden Wallace 10 points, while Cale Sumblin blocked eight shots.
On Tuesday night, the Bulldogs beat Samson 67-34 as Crosby and Wallace both had 16 points to lead the win.
Florala 78, Samson 20: Class 1A No. 6 ranked Florala improved to 13-3 overall and 1-0 in area play with Class 1A, Area 2 win over Samson.
Mekhi James had 17 points, eight steals, six rebounds and four assists, Rashaad Coleman had 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals and Zane Weeks 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wildcat win.
Varsity Girls
Pleasant Home 49, Kinston 41: Amy Bulger had 17 points and Daisy Cordle 13 to lead No. 6 ranked Pleasant Home (6-1, 1-0) in a Class 1A, Area 2 game.
Kelsi Cardwell led Kinston (1-6, 0-2) with 29 points and Faith Peters added eight.
Junior Varsity
Daleville 42, Wicksburg 39: Jase Dukes had 13 points and Jaylen Murry 10 to lead Wicksburg in the loss.