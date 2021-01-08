Prep basketball roundup: Wicksburg gets past Slocomb

Kinston 62, Pleasant Home 54: The Bulldogs improved to 6-4 overall and 2-0 in Class 1A, Area 2 play with the win.

Jeb Crosby had 14 points and Aden Wallace 10 points, while Cale Sumblin blocked eight shots.

On Tuesday night, the Bulldogs beat Samson 67-34 as Crosby and Wallace both had 16 points to lead the win.

Florala 78, Samson 20: Class 1A No. 6 ranked Florala improved to 13-3 overall and 1-0 in area play with Class 1A, Area 2 win over Samson.

Mekhi James had 17 points, eight steals, six rebounds and four assists, Rashaad Coleman had 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals and Zane Weeks 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wildcat win.

Varsity Girls

Pleasant Home 49, Kinston 41: Amy Bulger had 17 points and Daisy Cordle 13 to lead No. 6 ranked Pleasant Home (6-1, 1-0) in a Class 1A, Area 2 game.

Kelsi Cardwell led Kinston (1-6, 0-2) with 29 points and Faith Peters added eight.

Junior Varsity

Daleville 42, Wicksburg 39: Jase Dukes had 13 points and Jaylen Murry 10 to lead Wicksburg in the loss.