PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wicksburg girls defeat NMA

Wicksburg defeated Northside Methodist Academy 39-29 in girls varsity basketball action Thursday.

Abby Varner led the Panthers with nine points, while Kelsey Ellenburg scored eight and Kara Cox added seven.

Northside was led by Kayden Williams with 19 points.

Brantley girls 48, Goshen 13: Anna Parker had 20 points for Brantley, while Kayden Dunn and KK Dixon each had 10.

Junior Varsity

G.W. Long girls 29, Daleville 15: Zy Glanton scored 12 and Kaylie Joseph 10 to lead the Rebels.

Northside Methodist boys 54, Wicksburg 34: For Wicksburg, Brodie Medlen scored 11.

Dothan girls 22, Smiths Station 21: On Wednesday, Nakayshiah Critten had five points and Sani Hudson had three to lead Dothan to a win.

Junior High

Geneva girls 34, Headland 10: The Panthers finished the season with a 14-0 record.

Bailey Conner and Macy Turner each scored eight for Geneva, while Jada Cox added seven.