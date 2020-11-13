Prep basketball roundup: Wicksburg wins opener

WICKSBURG – Wicksburg won its season opener 80-60 over Rehobeth in boys varsity basketball on Friday night.
Devontae White scored 26, while Dalton Taggart and Sawyer Rivenbark each scored 21 in leading a balanced Panthers’ attack.
Parker Turner scored 21 for Rehobeth, while Kendrick Dunn scored 12 and Jaquavious Welch 11.
Northside Methodist girls 45, Ashford 41: In the first AHSAA sanctioned game for NMA, Kailyn McMahen scored 19 and Brooke Hallman added 11 as the Knights got the victory.
T. McCree scored 16 for Ashford.
Enterprise varsity girls 35, Elba 9: In the season opener for both teams on Thursday, Class 7A Enterprise held Class 2A Elba without a field goal with all the Tiger points coming on nine free throws.
NeNe Nelson had 13 points and Jaida Gosha seven points to lead Enterprise, which had seven players score.
Nina Williams had four points for Elba.
Ashford girls 60, Houston County 14: On Thursday, Hope Hogan scored 15 and Sydney Davis scored 13 for the Yellow Jackets.
Houston County was led by Diamond Carter with 13.
Wiregrass Kings boys 92, Lee-Scott Academy 74: Behind James Strickland and Nolan Perry, the Wiregrass Kings earned a win over Lee-Scott Academy Thursday at Ridgecrest Baptist Church.
Strickland poured in a 30 points and Perry added 25 to lead the Kings (2-0) with two combining for seven 3-pointers (Perry four, Strickland three). Strickland also had a team-high six rebounds and four steals and Perry had a team-high four assists. Kane Helder followed with 10 points and Christian Miller had nine points for the Kings.
Lee-Scott girls 32, Wiregrass Kings 27: The Kings gave two-time defending AISA Class AAA champion Lee-Scott a battle before falling. The game was tied at 23 going to the fourth quarter.
For the Kings, Tayler Clouse had nine points and Grace Treadaway had six points and team highs of seven steals and five assists. Lydia Owens had a team-high eight rebounds.
Junior Varsity
Wicksburg boys 43, Rehobeth 39: Jaylen Murry scored 20 and Tyler Williams 18 for Wicksburg.
For Rehobeth, Sellers Gibson and Baker Hataway each scored 10.
Wiregrass Kings boys 64, Lee-Scott 34: Will Holland had 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists and six steals and Christian Miller and Aden Spann had 14 points each with Miller also earning seven rebounds and Spann six boards to lead the Kings win.
Wiregrass Kings girls 24, Lee-Scott 23: Addie Sharp and Emma Graham both eight points and Sharp added a team-high six rebounds to lead the win. Grace Treadaway had six assists.
Carroll boys 31, Charles Henderson 29: Quan McIntosh had 14 points and Steven McIntosh had 10 rebounds to lead Carroll’s win.
Enterprise girls 30, Elba 26: Shakayla Flowers had 13 points and Jamee Dean six points to lead Enterprise.
A’Lyric Whitfield had 19 points to pace Elba.
Junior High
Houston Academy boys 39, Northside Methodist 17: Jacob Jackson led the Raiders with 15 points.
Eufaula boys 9th grade 38, Carroll 30: Lakeith Person had 11 points and Tramel Marshall added eight for Carroll in the loss.
Javion Bowick led Eufaula with nine points.
Opp 8th boys 33, Luverne 30: Marcell Newsome scored 15 and Frankie Williams 12 for the Bobcats.
Malichi Matthews scored 12 for Luverne.
Opp 7th boys 38, Luverne 18: Carrington Garland scored 14 and Ben Spurlin 11 for Opp.
