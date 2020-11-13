Prep basketball roundup: Wicksburg wins opener

Strickland poured in a 30 points and Perry added 25 to lead the Kings (2-0) with two combining for seven 3-pointers (Perry four, Strickland three). Strickland also had a team-high six rebounds and four steals and Perry had a team-high four assists. Kane Helder followed with 10 points and Christian Miller had nine points for the Kings.

Lee-Scott girls 32, Wiregrass Kings 27: The Kings gave two-time defending AISA Class AAA champion Lee-Scott a battle before falling. The game was tied at 23 going to the fourth quarter.

For the Kings, Tayler Clouse had nine points and Grace Treadaway had six points and team highs of seven steals and five assists. Lydia Owens had a team-high eight rebounds.

Junior Varsity

Wicksburg boys 43, Rehobeth 39: Jaylen Murry scored 20 and Tyler Williams 18 for Wicksburg.

For Rehobeth, Sellers Gibson and Baker Hataway each scored 10.

Wiregrass Kings boys 64, Lee-Scott 34: Will Holland had 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists and six steals and Christian Miller and Aden Spann had 14 points each with Miller also earning seven rebounds and Spann six boards to lead the Kings win.