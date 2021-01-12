Prep basketball roundup: Williams late basket lifts NMA to win

Anri Davis had a double-double performance with 12 points and 10 rebounds along with five steals. Charlianna Boutwell had nine points and Jordyn Alston eight points and seven rebounds.

Bre Hardaman had 16 and JaMya Glover 11 to account for all of Abbeville’s scoring.

Charles Henderson 55, Greenville 40: The Trojans improved to 7-2 overall and 3-0 in Class 5A, Area 4 play win.

KK Hobdy had 18 points, Kristian Jackson 14 and Denana Goshen 13 lead CHHS.

Opp 60, New Brockton 10: The Bobcats snapped a 34-game losing streak to Dec. 12, 2018 with the area win, its first area victory since Jan. 23, 2014.

Vanessa Stoudemire had 29 points, including 11-of-14 at the foul line, and six rebounds for Opp, which also got eight points from Amelianna Cooper.

Aaliyah Silar had three points to lead New Brockton.

Carroll 45, Daleville 14: Zyisha Carson had 19 and Takahya Condrey 15 to lead Carroll.

Joye Anderson had seven points to lead Daleville.