Prep basketball roundup: Wiregrass Kings boys win tournament

The Wiregrass Kings boys basketball team repeated as Byne Christian Tournament champions Saturday in Albany, Ga., while the girls team lost in the consolation game.
The boys took the title with a 72-56 win over the host team, Byne. The Kings led by 28 after three periods. They won their opening tournament game on Friday 99-39 over Chess Academy of Tifton, Ga.
In Saturday’s championship win, five players scored in double figures, led by James Strickland with 15 points. Christian Miller followed with 13, Kane Helder and Will Holland both had 12 and Aden Spann had 10. Helder led the rebounding with six boards and Strickland and Spann added five each.
Helder earned MVP honors at the tournament and Strickland was named to the all-tournament team.
The girls team fell in the tournament consolation to Chess Academy 53-42. Tayler Clouse had 23 points and was named to the all-tournament team. Anna Ryan Sharp added nine points and Cassidy Perry six points in the game.
Eufaula boys 89, Bullock County 62: Four players scored in double figures to lead Eufaula to a season-opening win over Bullock County 89-62 Saturday night in Eufaula.
Josh Paige had 19 points, Caleb Paige 18, Tony Coleman 16 and Tyon Mitchell had 11 for Eufaula, which travels to Bullock County on Tuesday.
Geneva girls go 1-2 at St. James: The Geneva girls basketball team opened the season, going 1-2 at the St. James Tournament Friday and Saturday in Montgomery.
The Panthers beat St. James 37-31 on Friday and lost to Pell City 44-21 and Prattville Christian 67-47 on Saturday. The Panthers played Prattville Christian tougher than the score indicates, trailing by just four points with six minutes before the Panthers hit four straight 3-pointers to help pull away.
In the win over St. James, Pazley Lamp had 10 points and Madison Johnson had nine to lead Geneva. Against Pell City, Johnson had seven points. In the game against Prattville Christian, Johnson had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Lamb had eight points.
