Prep basketball roundup: Wiregrass Kings sweep Emmanuel Christian

The Wiregrass Kings swept all three games over city rival Emmanuel Christian Tuesday night at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in the season opener for all of the teams.

The Kings boys team routed ECS 89-22, the girls team took a 52-38 win over the Warriors and the junior varsity boys earned a 63-16 victory.

In the varsity boys game, Nolan Perry earned a game-high 20 points plus four rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Kings. Kane Helder had 14 points and James Strickland added 10 points as 12 Kings scored overall.

In the girls game, Lydia Owens had a game-high 22 points and seven rebounds for the Kings. Cassidy Perry and Tayler Clouse both had eight points each with Clouse earning eight rebounds and Perry seven. Olivia Hobson also had seven rebounds. Grace Treadaway delivered nine assists and Clouse earned four steals.

The Emmanuel Christian girls were led by Emma Grace Gruman with 13 points. Katie Wheeler, Maddie Hall and Reagan Vinson all had five points each for ECS.

In the JV boys game, Christian Miller led the Kings with 23 points and five rebounds and Will Holland earned 13 points, eight assists and six steals. JP Sowell added five steals.