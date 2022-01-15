PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wiregrass Kings teams win

The Wiregrass Kings girls and boys teams defeated New Life Academy on the road in Troy on Saturday.

The girls won 62-7 and boys won 87-25.

Grace Treadaway led the girls with 16 points, most off four 3-pointers. Tayler Clouse and Janie Waddell had 12 points each and Olivia Hobson and Anna Waddell added eight points each.

In the boys game, six King players scored in double figures, led by Christian Miller with 16 points. Alec Spann had 13, Riley Treadaway 12, Tanner White 11 and Will Holland and JP Sowell both had 10.