 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wiregrass Kings teams win
0 Comments

PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wiregrass Kings teams win

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
basketball logo

The Wiregrass Kings girls and boys teams defeated New Life Academy on the road in Troy on Saturday.

The girls won 62-7 and boys won 87-25.

Grace Treadaway led the girls with 16 points, most off four 3-pointers. Tayler Clouse and Janie Waddell had 12 points each and Olivia Hobson and Anna Waddell added eight points each.

In the boys game, six King players scored in double figures, led by Christian Miller with 16 points. Alec Spann had 13, Riley Treadaway 12, Tanner White 11 and Will Holland and JP Sowell both had 10.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert