PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Zion Chapel boys down Houston Academy in overtime

The Zion Chapel boys basketball team earned its 10th win of the season in 14 tries, earning a 61-53 overtime win over Houston Academy in high school basketball action Friday night in Jacks.

It’s the second time in three years that the Rebels have won double-digit games. They were 15-15 in 2019-20.

The teams were tied at 50 after regulation, but the Rebels outscored the Raiders 11-3 in the extra-period.

Jacob Chestnut had 22 points, Brady Cobb 11 and Cole McDaniel had 10 for Zion Chapel.

Kadyn Mitchell led HA (7-5) with 14 points.

Enterprise 52, Marianna (Fla.) 50: Ken Mitchell had 16 points and Elijah Terry had 10 to lead Enterprise (9-2), which held off a Marianna rally.

Nykeem Gainer had 26 points to lead the Bulldogs, including 12 in the fourth quarter.

Enterprise led 40-30 after three quarters, but Marianna outscored the Wildcats 20-12 in the last period to make it close.