PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Zion Chapel boys down Houston Academy in overtime

The Zion Chapel boys basketball team earned its 10th win of the season in 14 tries, earning a 61-53 overtime win over Houston Academy in high school basketball action Friday night in Jacks.
It’s the second time in three years that the Rebels have won double-digit games. They were 15-15 in 2019-20.
The teams were tied at 50 after regulation, but the Rebels outscored the Raiders 11-3 in the extra-period.
Jacob Chestnut had 22 points, Brady Cobb 11 and Cole McDaniel had 10 for Zion Chapel.
Kadyn Mitchell led HA (7-5) with 14 points.
Enterprise 52, Marianna (Fla.) 50: Ken Mitchell had 16 points and Elijah Terry had 10 to lead Enterprise (9-2), which held off a Marianna rally.
Nykeem Gainer had 26 points to lead the Bulldogs, including 12 in the fourth quarter.
Enterprise led 40-30 after three quarters, but Marianna outscored the Wildcats 20-12 in the last period to make it close.
Providence Christian 49, Bayshore Christian 48 (OT): Bo Thornell hit two late free throws to put Providence in front and the Eagles held on for the overtime win.
Powell Phillips led the Eagles with 13 points and Charlie Leger had 12. Pearce Boone had nine rebounds and Powell five boards.
Collin Hester led Bayshore with 18 points and Carter Frego had 10 points.
Wicksburg 72, G.W. Long 69: Three Panthers scored 20 plus points – Devontae White with 24, Dalton Taggart with 23 and Clay Morrison 21 – to lead the win.
Kobie Stringer had a monster night for G.W. Long with 43 points. Jackson Dasinger added 13.
Carroll 70, Geneva 45: Bryson Dawkins had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Johnny Coleman had 16 points and Raquille Reed 11 for Carroll.
Evan Griffin had 14 points and Noah Johnson eight for Geneva.
Opp 51, Luverne 43: AJ Coleman had 15 points, Zach Hill nine points and 10 rebounds, ZaZa Lindsey nine points and Jabarri Hill eight points and four assists to lead Opp (6-3), which won its fifth straight game.
Jarrion Harris had 17 points to lead Luverne.
Northside Methodist 71, Samson 44: Alden Corbin had 18 points and Kane Helder 14 to lead NMA.
Coe Kelly had 11 points to lead Samson.
Kinston 52, New Brockton 44: Conner Tew had 16 points, Cale Sumblin 10 and Tripp Hawthorne nine to lead Kinston.
Anthony Silar had 16 points and Matt Smith 14 for New Brockton.
Edgewood Academy 57, Lakeside 45: Jayden Buckhannon had 13 points to lead Lakeside, which also got eight points and eight rebounds from Rhodes Bennett and 10 rebounds from Justice Martin.
Emmanuel Christian 60, Gulf Point Latin (Fla.) 47: Kyle Kirchhoff delivered 29 points and 22 rebounds to lead the Warrior win.
Logan McNeil had 11 points and Kindrell Fletcher had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Tristan Culp added eight points, rebounds and three blocked shots.
Mike Miller Classic
Charles Henderson 76, R.E. Lee 68: Class 5A No. 4 Charles Henderson downed R.E. Lee at Dothan’s Miller Classic 76-68.
Tay Knox had 17 points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots, while Cody Youngblood had 14 points and Jayden Spearman had 13 points.
Poplar Springs Shootout
Geneva County 68, Chipley 61: Emmanuel Henderson had 33 points and 13 rebounds and KenLi Preyer had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (10-4).
Slocomb Christmas Tournament
Dale County 72, Slocomb 31: Four players scored in double figures and all 11 Warriors scored in Dale County 72-31 win over Slocomb during Slocomb Christmas Tournament boys basketball action Friday night.
Andrew Martin had 16 points and Cole Weed and Tariq Russell had 12 points each and Equali McClinton had 11 points. Russell also had 11 rebounds.
Cade Birge led Slocomb with 17 points.
Ariton 68, Ashford 26: Ian Senn had 22 points to pace Ariton’s win at the Slocomb Christmas Tournament.
Pete Reaves had six points to lead Ashford.
Cottondale Christmas Classic
Rutherford (Fla.) 77, Wiregrass Kings 40: Will Holland had 10 points, Aden Spann nine and JP Sowell seven for the Wiregrass Kings.
Varsity Girls
Mike Miller Classic
Charles Henderson 62, R.E. Lee 57: KK Hobdy had 21 points and Ta’keyia Brockton 17 and Raven Williams 10 to lead the Trojan win at Dothan’s Mike Miller Classic.
Alyah Postma had 18 points, Kyla Watts 13 and Charity Fontroy 10 for Lee.
Big Orange Classic
Midfield 46, Eufaula 42: Brooke Hallman had 18 points and Zahria Hoskey had 15 to lead Eufaula in the loss at Hoover’s Big Orange Classic.
Slocomb Christmas Tournament
Ashford 56, Ariton 31: Amiyah Lewis had 17 points, Hope Hogan 13 and Jakenna Curl 12 to lead Ashford.
Nya Allen had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Ariton.
Houston Academy 51, Dale County 7: Sara Bourkard had 20 points, Hollin Evans 11 and Lauren Baker 10 for Houston Academy.
Regular Season
Houston Academy 41, Zion Chapel 7: After playing at the Slocomb Tournament, Houston Academy earned a second win on the day, winning at Zion Chapel 41-7.
Maci Caldwell had 10 points, Mary Helen Mendheim had eight and Sara Bourkard had seven.
Geneva 65, Carroll 26: Madison Johnson had 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists to pace the Panther win.
Simone Minniefield added 11 points and Rayanna Ausley had eight points and 10 rebounds.
For Carroll, Taliyah Carter had 11 points and Ameyah Gray nine.
Abbeville 41, Headland 40: JaMya Glover had a monster game, earning 23 points and 24 rebounds to lead Abbeville to a win over rival Headland, improving to 8-1 on the year.
Alexus Neal had 14 points and 18 rebounds and Jayden Blackmon had 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight block shots to lead Headland.
Enterprise 49, Marianna (Fla.) 28: Joye Anderson and Daisha Nelson had 18 points each to lead Enterprise to the win.
Samson 41, Northside Methodist 34: Paige Norris and Brantley Edberg had 11 points each and Shayeli Mock 10 to lead Samson.
Addie Forrester had 14 points and 14 rebounds to lead NMA. Joleigh Parmer added seven points.
G.W. Long 36, Wicksburg 16: Emma Claire Long had nine points, Makenna Long eight and Lilly Grace Payne seven to lead G.W. Long.
Kelsey Ellenburg and Kara Cox had five points each for Wicksburg.
Kinston 40, New Brockton 29: Kelsi Cardwell had 19 points and Bailey Maddox eight to lead Kinston.
Gabby Eubanks led New Brockton with 17 points.
Edgewood 52, Lakeside 33: Chloe Helms had 18 points to lead Lakeside. The Chiefs game with Ezekiel for Saturday and with Wiregrass Kings on Monday have been cancelled.
Luverne 54, Opp 19: Khashya Richardson had 16 points and Aniyah Burnett 12 to lead Luverne.
Keyshawna Gavin had six points and four rebounds for Opp (0-6).
Emmanuel Christian 49, Gulf Pointe Latin (Fla.) 40: Emma Gurman had 22 points, nine rebounds and five steals and Katie Wheeler had nine points to lead ECS. Kelsey Sammons had seven points and Sydney Odom had six points and seven rebounds.
Junior Varsity
Charles Henderson boys 58, R.E. Lee 52: At the Mike Miller Classic at Dothan High, Charles Henderson took the win as Bray Jones had 26 points and Zach Battie 13.
Carroll boys 42, Geneva 29: Lakeith Person and Peyton Plott both had 12 points and Tramel Marshall seven to lead Carroll.
Devin Peak led Geneva with nine points and Kingston Tolbert had eight.
G.W. Long boys 36, Wicksburg 18: AJ Dyson and Will Bush had 10 points each for G.W. Long.
Kolton Dickerson had five to lead Wicksburg.
Dale County boys 42, Highland Home 37 (OT): Isaiah Griffin had 16 points and Caleb Rodgers had 12 points for Dale County.
Northside Methodist boys 42, Samson 12: Landon Dodson and Keithon Cunningham had 10 points each to lead the Knights.
Brody White had eight points for Samson.
Opp boys 30, Luverne 15: Reed Adams had six points and six rebounds and Nelson Hall had five points and five rebounds for Opp (3-3).