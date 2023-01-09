PREP BASKETBALL: Samson boys snap 65-game losing streak

For the first time in nearly three years, the Samson Tigers boys basketball team tasted the success of a victory.

The Tigers snapped a string of 65 straight losses with a 67-37 win over Emmanuel Christian in a battle of winless teams at the Samson gym on Monday night.

It was Samson’s first win since Jan. 21, 2020 when it beat McKenzie 73-54. The Tigers lost the last five straight to end 2019-20 and were winless in both 2020-21 (0-19) and 2021-22 (0-26). They started this season 0-15.

Samson had to have a strong second half to beat the Warriors (0-17) as ECS led 21-20 at halftime behind Tristan Culp’s 10 second-period points.

The Tigers outscored the Warriors 18-9 in the third quarter to go up 38-30 and added a 29-9 output in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Jacob Branch paced the winning Tigers with 30 points, including 25 in the second half. Peyton Pitts had 16 points, nine in the second half, and Coy Ingram had 11 points, seven coming in the second half.

Culp led Emmanuel Christian with 14 points. Reid Roberts followed with 10 points and Grayson Ellison had eight.

Highland Home 64, Zion Chapel 55: Slade Grantham had 24 points and Jacob Chestnut 14 to lead Zion Chapel in a Class 2A, Area 4 loss. The Rebels dropped to 7-11 and 0-2

Brice McKenzie had 17 points to lead Highland Home.

Brantley 59, Goshen 27: Keldric Brown had 22 points and 13 rebounds and Dylan Davis 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Brantley (11-2). Jayden Parks dished out 10 assists for the Bulldogs.

JD Burney, Szemerick Andrews and Grey Oswald all had six points each to lead Goshen (3-11).

Girls

Brantley 36, Goshen 27: A.C. Free had 12 points and Jahyia Oliver 11, while Myia Mount had a team-high 13 rebounds to lead Brantley (4-2).