PREP BASKETBALL SATURDAY: Charles Henderson girls, boys teams win

Both the Charles Henderson girls and boys varsity basketball teams took victories Saturday over Marbury with the girls winning 43-29 and the boys 70-42.

In the girls game, KK Hobdy had 20 points and Deanna Gosha had seven points to lead CHHS.

The Trojan boys were led by Jayden Spearman with 27 points, Austin Cross with 16 and Jywon Boyd with 12 points. Bray Jones added nine points.

Three Wiregrass Kings teams win: The Wiregrass varsity, junior varsity and junior high boys teams all beat the Tuscaloosa Warriors on Saturday.

The varsity team won 68-24 as Aden Spann had 21 points, Christian Miller 20 and Kane Helder 10.

The JV won 42-25 as the trio of Brayden Treadaway, Caleb Dozier and Jake Thompson all had 10 points to lead the win.

The junior high Kings won 50-22. Silas Edenfield had 14 points, while Judson Perry and Caleb Dozier had nine each and John Lincoln Graham eight.