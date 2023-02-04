The Eufaula boys and girls basketball teams swept county rival Barbour County on Saturday night at the Eufaula High gym.

The Tiger boys earned a 75-52 win over the Jaguars, overcoming an outstanding 39-point performance by Barbour County’s Dyqwayshon Grubbs.

The Eufaula girls rolled to a 54-18 win.

Toney Coleman Jr. led the Eufaula boys with 27 points. Yhonzae Pierre had 11 points and Thomas Hill added 10 points as eight of 11 Tigers scored.

Grubbs paced the Jaguars with his 39 points. He had 12 two-point field goals, three 3-pointers and hit 6-of-7 free throws.

In the girls game, Jamariona Henderson led Eufaula with 21 points and Arianna Turner had eight.

Peterson had eight points to lead Barbour County.