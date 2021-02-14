Prep basketball state postseason hits high gear this week

The high school basketball postseason hits high gear this week, both in the Alabama High School Athletic Association and in the Alabama Independent Schools Association.
In the AHSAA, the sub-regional round takes place in Class 1A-6A Monday and Tuesday at campus sites with winners advancing to regional first-round action, also at campus sites, later in the week for a shot at advancing to the regional tournament championship in Montgomery.
Class 7A, which has 32 teams in its division compared to near 60 or more in the other classes, skips the sub-regional round and starts with regional play later in the week.
Meanwhile, the AISA holds its state championships this week at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl, which includes the Abbeville Christian girls and Pike Liberal Arts boys. The ACA girls face Pickens Academy in the Class A championship Tuesday at 10 a.m. The Pike Lib boys face defending state champion Tuscaloosa Wednesday at 2:30 in a rematch of last year’s Class AAA finals.
One team has apparently already won its sub-region game for Monday night. Geneva head coach Rich Bixby, in a text Sunday, said his team’s opening opponent, Booker T. Washington, called Friday and said they were canceling the game because of contact tracing for COVID-19 and were in quarantine. Bixby, though, said he has not been told officially by the AHSAA if the game will be a forfeit, though he expects it will be.
The action for the week starts Monday with girls sub-region games throughout the state. Eight games are scheduled involving Wiregrass teams, including two each in Class 5A, 3A and 2A.
In 5A, defending state champion Charles Henderson, ranked No. 2 in the state, hosts Headland at 5:30 p.m. and Carroll hosts Andalusia at 6:30 p.m. In 3A, Slocomb welcomes in Opp for a 6 p.m. game and Houston Academy travels to Pike County for a 6:30 p.m. contest. In 2A, No. 6 ranked Geneva County and Tennessee signee Karoline Striplin host last year’s 1A Final Four participant Elba at 6:30 p.m., while No. 3 ranked and unbeaten G.W. Long (15-0) hosts Abbeville at 6:30 p.m.
In other girls action on Monday, No. 4 ranked Eufaula, led by Indiana signee Kaitlin Peterson, hosts Park Crossing at 6 p.m. in 6A action and No. 3 ranked Samson entertains Red Level at 6 p.m. in Class 1A play.
The boys hit the courts on Tuesday for their sub-regional round. Ten games are on tap involving local teams, with seven of the games held in gyms in the Wiregrass. All the games, for now, are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with exception of two moved to 6 p.m. -- Geneva’s Class 4A home game against St. James and Houston Academy’s home game versus Pike County in 3A.
In other games, Wicksburg travels to No. 10 ranked Opp in Class 3A action and Cottonwood travels to Ariton and G.W. Long visits No. 10 Geneva County in 2A.
In Class 5A, Carroll hosts Charles Henderson, while in Class 6A No. 8 ranked Eufaula hosts R.E. Lee of Montgomery.
The games being played just outside the geographic area include Dale County in Tuskegee to face Booker T.W. Washington in Class 4A, Headland at No. 9 ranked Greenville in 5A and Kinston at J.F. Shields in 1A.
All the girls winners will play a regional tournament game on Thursday and the boys winners play on Friday night. The host school for that round, in the Class 1A-6A tournaments, will be based off travel from the first sub-regional round similar to the football playoffs unless two teams from the same area meet, in which case the team that won the area tournament is the host school. If one team traveled in the first sub-regional and the other didn’t, the team that traveled will host on Thursday or Friday. If both traveled or neither traveled, then the host site will the team on top of the bracket.
Class 7A starts with regional play later in the week. The Enterprise girls will host Theodore and Dothan girls travel to Baker in Mobile on Thursday. The Enterprise boys will host Davidson on Friday night
All the winners Thursday and Friday advance to a regional tournament championship game at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum next week Feb. 22-26.
Those regional championship winners advance to the state semifinals in Birmingham, starting with Class 4A action on Friday, Feb. 26 and Class 5A on Saturday, Feb. 27.
The rest of the state semifinals are Monday-Wednesday, March 1-3 in Birmingham.
The state finals start on Wednesday, March 3 with 6A girls and boys and 7A girls and boys at UAB in Birmingham. All the other championship games are Thursday through Saturday, March 4-6 at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.