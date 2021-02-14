Prep basketball state postseason hits high gear this week

All the girls winners will play a regional tournament game on Thursday and the boys winners play on Friday night. The host school for that round, in the Class 1A-6A tournaments, will be based off travel from the first sub-regional round similar to the football playoffs unless two teams from the same area meet, in which case the team that won the area tournament is the host school. If one team traveled in the first sub-regional and the other didn’t, the team that traveled will host on Thursday or Friday. If both traveled or neither traveled, then the host site will the team on top of the bracket.