Prep Basketball: Striplin scores 41 to lead Geneva County win over Slocomb

Karoline Striplin had 41 points, 15 rebounds and seven block shots and Charlianna Boutwell seven to lead Class 2A No. 5 Geneva County (17-5) to a 61-35 win over Slocomb.
Striplin hit 17-of-17 free throws, tying the fifth most consecutive made in an AHSAA girls game. It also gave her 38 consecutive made free throws and 60 in her last 61 attempts.
Ally Price had a season-high 21 points and Breanna Hatcher eight for Slocomb (15-8), which had a 10-game winning streak snapped.
G.W. Long 52, Ariton 14: Class 2A No. 3 G.W. Long stayed unbeaten, improving to 13-0 with a win over county rival Ariton.
Ally Whithead led the Rebels with 13 points and Lily Payne had 12.
Anna Kilcrease led Ariton with seven points.
Samson 71, New Brockton 9: Eleven players scored for Class 1A No. 2 Samson, which won for the 20th time in 22 games, routing New Brockton.
Emma Lee and Alli Godwin led the Tigers with 12 points each. Jemma Crocker added 11.
Aaliyah Silar led New Brockton with four points.
Andalusia 43, Rehobeth 32: Helen Williamson and McKenna Linder had seven points each to lead Rehobeth (3-12).
Jahdiya Lowery led Andalusia with 11 points.
Opp 51, Goshen 30: Vanessa Stoudemire had 16 points and career highs of 20 rebounds and eight steals to lead Opp (3-11, 3-3) in a Class 3A, Area 4 win.
Haylei Henegan had a career-high 12 points and added four rebounds and Lexi Bush had nine points and six rebounds for Opp.
Goshen was led by Amber Vicker and Ella Baker with eight points each.
Varsity Boys
Wicksburg 71, Daleville 67: Devontae White had 23 points, including his 1,000th-career points, and Dalton Taggart had 21 to lead the Panthers (17-6), who finished Class 3A, Area 3 play unbeaten at 8-0. White hit 11-of-12 free throws in his performance.
Tomar Hobdy led Daleville (6-14, 4-3) with 25 points. Bryan Beckwith and Jordan McDonald both added 16 points.
Ariton 75, G.W. Long 65: Ian Senn had 24 points, Hayes Floyd a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds and Landon Tyler 16 points to lead Ariton.
Jackson Dasinger had 21 points, Hunter Whitehead 16 and Avery Roberts 14 for G.W. Long.
Rehobeth 63, Andalusia 59: Luke Strickland had 20 points, Parker Turner 12 and Kendrick Dunn 10 to lead Rehobeth (8-14).
Mike Hourel Jr. led Andalusia with 17 points. Tyler Sigers had 15, Omare Latimer 11 and Jake Wilson 10.
Geneva County 69, Slocomb 31: Emmanuel Henderson had 19 points and six rebounds, Colby Fuller and J’quan Broxson had 15 points each with Broxson earning eight rebounds and Kenli Preyer had 13 points for Class 2A No. 9 ranked Geneva County (16-3).
Rashawn Miller had 11 points and Jaylen Nobles nine for Slocomb.
Sneads (Fla.) 82, Houston County 69: Christian Perkins had 16 points, Jordan Carroll 14 and Cameron Jones 11 to lead Houston County against Sneads, Fla.
Opp 89, Goshen 31: Erik Matthews scored a career-high 35 points with 12 rebounds and four assists and Jaydon Lacey had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four steals as the Class 3A No. 10 ranked Bobcats improved to 16-1 and finished area play unbeaten (6-0) for the first time in school history.
Zack Hill and Drew Chance both earned nine points and Lane Ballard dished out a career high seven assists and earned four steals for Opp.
Dalonte Ware had nine points to lead Goshen.
New Brockton 51, Samson 44: The Gamecocks outscored the Tigers 17-10 in the fourth quarter to break away from a 34 all tie to earn the win on the road at Samson.
New Brockton hit 10-of-18 free throws in the fourth quarter and 25-of-36 overall in the game compared to 2-of-4 for Samson.
Dillon Kelty had 23 points and Matthew Smith 21 points to lead New Brockton. Smith had eight points and Kelty six in the fourth quarter.
Braxton Brooks led Samson with 19 points, most off five 3-pointers. Blade Davis followed with eight.
Abbeville Christian 72, Crenshaw Christian 37: Jackson Blalock had 18 points and seven assists and Conner Hutto 10 points to lead ACA. Parker Ludlam and Dylan Crawford added nine points each.
Junior Varsity
Andalusia boys 47, Rehobeth 22: Cayden Turvin led Rehobeth with 12 points.
Jack Lathorpe led Andalusia with 10 points.
Ariton boys 48, G.W. Long 20: Lawson Leger had 17 points and Jordan Smith eight to lead Ariton.
Tanner Johnston led G.W. Long with five points.
Geneva County boys 38, Slocomb 31: David Payne had 16 points and Jose Martinez eight to lead Geneva County.
Brenden McLaughlin had 11 points and Maddox King 10 to lead Slocomb.
Abbeville Christian girls 34, Crenshaw Christian 14: Anna Grace Blalock had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Lyla Carlisle and Kayla Dyson six points each with Dyson also earning five rebounds.
Crenshaw Christian boys 42, Abbeville Christian 23: Javarius Turner had nine points and Jamarcus George eight points and seven rebounds for the Generals in the loss.