Prep Basketball: Striplin scores 41 to lead Geneva County win over Slocomb

Mike Hourel Jr. led Andalusia with 17 points. Tyler Sigers had 15, Omare Latimer 11 and Jake Wilson 10.

Geneva County 69, Slocomb 31: Emmanuel Henderson had 19 points and six rebounds, Colby Fuller and J’quan Broxson had 15 points each with Broxson earning eight rebounds and Kenli Preyer had 13 points for Class 2A No. 9 ranked Geneva County (16-3).

Rashawn Miller had 11 points and Jaylen Nobles nine for Slocomb.

Sneads (Fla.) 82, Houston County 69: Christian Perkins had 16 points, Jordan Carroll 14 and Cameron Jones 11 to lead Houston County against Sneads, Fla.

Opp 89, Goshen 31: Erik Matthews scored a career-high 35 points with 12 rebounds and four assists and Jaydon Lacey had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four steals as the Class 3A No. 10 ranked Bobcats improved to 16-1 and finished area play unbeaten (6-0) for the first time in school history.

Zack Hill and Drew Chance both earned nine points and Lane Ballard dished out a career high seven assists and earned four steals for Opp.

Dalonte Ware had nine points to lead Goshen.