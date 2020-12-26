Prep Basketball: Trio pace Carroll win over Houston Academy

Three Carroll players scored 16 points each, leading the Eagles to a 60-48 victory over Houston Academy Saturday in the opening day of the 2020 Carroll High School Christmas in the Ozarks Round Robin Classic at the Ozark Civic Center.

L.A. Shider, Raquille Reed and Takoda McLeod all had 16 to lead Carroll. Shider also earned 10 rebounds, giving him a double-double for the game. McLeod added eight rebounds.

Sean-Thomas Jones paced Houston Academy with 13 points and Rod Jackson added 10 points.

Eufaula 70, Charles Henderson 43: Caleb Paige, Tyon Mitchell and Josh Paige combined on 56 points to pace Eufaula over Charles Henderson in Carroll’s tournament at the Ozark City Center.

Caleb Paige had 25 points, Mitchell 20, highlighted by six 3-pointers, and Josh Paige had 11.

Tay Knox had 15 points and Akeives Shorts had 13 for Charles Henderson.

Abbeville 50, Daleville 44: Abbeville outscored Daleville 13-6 in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter to spark a 50-44 win over the Warhawks Saturday at the Carroll tournament at the Ozark Civic Center.

The teams were tied at 31 after three quarters before Abbeville broke away early in the fourth quarter.