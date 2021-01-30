Prep Basketball: Weatherford leads Providence win over Daleville

Grant Weatherford had 25 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, helping Providence Christian earn a 64-54 Class 3A, Area 3 win over Daleville Saturday afternoon at the PCS gym, securing second place in the area in the regular season.

Providence (14-6, 5-3) led 45-38 going to the fourth quarter and extended the lead behind Weatherford’s effort.

Abe Chancellor added 14 points and Gus Goldsborough and Powell Phillips both had nine points.

Tomar Hobdy had 18 points and Sincere McKenzie had 13 for Daleville.

Houston Academy 54, Cottonwood 47: Kadyn Mitchell had 18 points and Corey Campbell 15 for Houston Academy.

Raymon Bryant led Cottonwood with 23 points.

Eufaula 86, Valley 59: Six players scored between nine and 19 points for the Tigers in the Class 6A, Area 3 game.

Rodarius Thomas had 19 points, Caleb Paige 16, Tyon Mitchell 11 and Greg Palmer and Jalen Coleman 10 each. Caleb Paige added nine points.

Central-Phenix City 54, Dothan 49: Quinton Norton had 13 points and Kolby Reese and AJ Porter Jr. eight each in Dothan’s loss.