Prep Basketball: Weatherford leads Providence win over Daleville

Grant Weatherford had 25 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, helping Providence Christian earn a 64-54 Class 3A, Area 3 win over Daleville Saturday afternoon at the PCS gym, securing second place in the area in the regular season.
Providence (14-6, 5-3) led 45-38 going to the fourth quarter and extended the lead behind Weatherford’s effort.
Abe Chancellor added 14 points and Gus Goldsborough and Powell Phillips both had nine points.
Tomar Hobdy had 18 points and Sincere McKenzie had 13 for Daleville.
Houston Academy 54, Cottonwood 47: Kadyn Mitchell had 18 points and Corey Campbell 15 for Houston Academy.
Raymon Bryant led Cottonwood with 23 points.
Eufaula 86, Valley 59: Six players scored between nine and 19 points for the Tigers in the Class 6A, Area 3 game.
Rodarius Thomas had 19 points, Caleb Paige 16, Tyon Mitchell 11 and Greg Palmer and Jalen Coleman 10 each. Caleb Paige added nine points.
Central-Phenix City 54, Dothan 49: Quinton Norton had 13 points and Kolby Reese and AJ Porter Jr. eight each in Dothan’s loss.
Pike County 54, Abbeville 41: Zequavian Pennington had 12 points and Ian Foster 11 for Pike County.
Jayven Anderson had 11 for Abbeville.
Girls Varsity
Daleville 52, Providence Christian 48: Joye Anderson had 22 points and Kiana Jenkins 17 to lead Daleville over Providence 52-48.
Adleigh Mayes had 13 points and Lani Shivers and AnnaBeth Townsend both had 10 for PCS.
Pike County 42, Abbeville 38: Kyah Rouse had 13 points and Taniyah Greene had 11 to lead Pike County.
Ja’mya Glover had 14 and Bre Hardamon 12 for Abbeville.
Junior Varsity
Dothan boys 46, Central-Phenix City 44: Keith Stampley had 16 points to lead Dothan’s win.
Providence Christian boys 53, Daleville 25: Pearce Boone had 20 points and Cas Boone eight to lead the Eagle win.
Abbeville boys 42, Pike County 36: Josh Chitty led Abbeville with 12 points.
Kyori McKinnon had 11 points to lead Pike County.
Friday
Boys
Greenville 69, Enterprise 67: Enterprise led by three late, but couldn’t hold on as three turnovers and a missed shot in the final minute hurt and Greenville capitalized two layups and a free throw to pull out the win.
Macon East 76, Abbeville Christian 54: DJ Williams had 15 points, Jackson Blalock 14 points and Parker Ludlam 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead ACA in the loss.
Wiregrass Kings 76, Tuscaloosa Educators 70: Nolan Perry had 18 points and six rebounds, Christian Miller had 14 and Will Holland had 12, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Kings (24-2), who clinched the regular season ACSC title.
Girls
Charles Henderson 40, Carroll 28: Kristian Jackson had 14 points and KK Hobdy 12 to lead Charles Henderson.
Taliyah Carter had eight points to lead Carroll.
Macon-East 54, Abbeville Christian 51: Caroline Armstrong had 19 points and Anna Grace Blalock 13 points with seven rebounds, while Amiya Govan had 24 rebounds, 11 points and five steals.
Wiregrass Kings 38, Tuscaloosa Educators 23: Tayler Clouse had 15 points, 16 rebounds and five steals, while Cassidy Perry had nine points and seven rebounds to lead the Kings. Lydia Owens added nine rebounds.
Emma Graham had six rebounds and Grace Treadaway had five assists.