Prep Basketball: Wiregrass Kings boys win ACSC state title; girls finish runner-up

The Wiregrass Kings varsity boys team made it consecutive Alabama Christian Sports Conference state tournament titles Saturday afternoon, beating the Ezekiel Knights in the championship 85-68 in Montgomery.
In Friday’s semifinals, the Kings beat the Evangel Christian Lightning 80-56.
The Kings, owners of a school record 28 wins against just two losses, won both the regular season and tournament conference titles. They will compete in the National Association of Christian Athletes (NACA) Tournament in Dayton, Tenn., on March 3-6 and also at the National Homeschool Basketball Championships in Springfield, Mo., on March 15-20.
In Saturday’s championship game, senior Nolan Perry, after not scoring a point in a foul-plagued semifinal game, connected on seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points, while adding a team-high five steals plus five rebounds to pace the Kings victory. Perry earned tournament MVP honors for his performance.
Christian Miller added 18 points, four rebounds and three assists and Kane Helder had 12 points and four rebounds in the win. Andrew Miller added a team-high eight rebounds and Will Holland dished out seven assists.
In the semifinal win, Holland earned a team-high 17 points and Aden Spann 15 points. Andrew Miller had 10 points and Christian Miller nine. Christian Miller and Spann both had six rebounds. Bryson Treadaway had three steals.
In addition to Perry’s MVP honor, Spann and Holland earned all-tournament team honors for the Kings.
The conference also recognized its season-award winners and Perry was named the league’s MVP for the year after averaging 18.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.9 assists per game. James Strickland and Kane Helder earned all-conference honors.
Wiregrass Kings girls finish runner-up: A year after not fielding a team, the Wiregrass Kings girls team finished as the ACSC state runner-up following a 76-27 championship loss to East Central Home School.
The Kings beat the Tuscaloosa Home Educators in the semifinals 55-36. The girls finished the season with a 16-10 record after starting the year 3-7.
In Friday’s semifinal win, Tayler Clouse had 20 points, 14 rebounds, five steals and four assists plus a block shot to lead the Kings. Cassidy Perry had 14 points, four rebounds and three assists and Grace Treadaway had 13 points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds. Lydia Owens added six points and nine rebounds and Emma Graham had six rebounds and five steals.
In the championship, Perry led the Kings with 12 points and Owens followed with seven points and six rebounds. Clouse had a team-high 10 rebounds and Treadaway five assists.
Clouse and Perry were named to the all-tournament team.