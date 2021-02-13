Prep Basketball: Wiregrass Kings boys win ACSC state title; girls finish runner-up

In addition to Perry’s MVP honor, Spann and Holland earned all-tournament team honors for the Kings.

The conference also recognized its season-award winners and Perry was named the league’s MVP for the year after averaging 18.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.9 assists per game. James Strickland and Kane Helder earned all-conference honors.

Wiregrass Kings girls finish runner-up: A year after not fielding a team, the Wiregrass Kings girls team finished as the ACSC state runner-up following a 76-27 championship loss to East Central Home School.

The Kings beat the Tuscaloosa Home Educators in the semifinals 55-36. The girls finished the season with a 16-10 record after starting the year 3-7.

In Friday’s semifinal win, Tayler Clouse had 20 points, 14 rebounds, five steals and four assists plus a block shot to lead the Kings. Cassidy Perry had 14 points, four rebounds and three assists and Grace Treadaway had 13 points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds. Lydia Owens added six points and nine rebounds and Emma Graham had six rebounds and five steals.

In the championship, Perry led the Kings with 12 points and Owens followed with seven points and six rebounds. Clouse had a team-high 10 rebounds and Treadaway five assists.