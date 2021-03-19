Prep Basketball: Wiregrass Kings fall in fifth-place game at national tournament; finish 2-3 at event

Dothan’s Wiregrass Kings fell Friday to the fifth-ranked Oklahoma City Knights 73-67 in the fifth-place game of the 29th Annual National Christian Homeschool Basketball Tournament in Springfield, Mo.

The Kings went 2-3 overall at the week-long event.

In Friday’s game, the Kings fell behind 46-28 at halftime and were down 25 at one point, but rallied back to within three late. They couldn’t complete the rally, though.

Nolan Perry led the Kings with 20 points, highlighted by six 3-pointers, and added five steals and four rebounds. Christian Miller had had 17 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and a team-high seven rebounds. James Strickland added 12 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Included the two national tournaments they played, the Kings finished the season with a 31-5 record.