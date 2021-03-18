Prep Basketball: Wiregrass Kings now 2-2 at national tournament

The Wiregrass Kings continue play in 29th Annual National Christian Homeschool Basketball Tournament in Springfield, Mo., Wednesday and Thursday, losing on Wednesday and winning Thursday to move to 2-2 in the week-long event.

The Kings fell 94-65 to the No. 9 team in the nation, the Indianapolis Northwest Warriors, but rebounded with a 99-84 win Thursday over the East Valley Eagles.

The Dothan team earned a 78-55 win over the Lubbock (Texas) Titans on Monday, but lost to the third-seed Grand Rapids Angels (Mich.) 69-47 on Tuesday.

The Kings play again in their division’s fifth-place game Friday at 3:25 p.m. against the Oklahoma City Knights.

In Wednesday’s loss to the Northwest Warriors, James Strickland had 19 points and Nolan Perry and Aden Spann had 11 points each with Spann also earning a team-high 11 rebounds. Kane Helder added seven rebounds and Christian Miller had three assists.

On Thursday, the Kings pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring East Valley 25-18 to take a 74-66 lead to a 15-point win.

Miller led the way with 27 points, sparked by six 3-pointers. Strickland had 22 points, most off four 3-pointers. Perry had 20 points, including 12 in the final period when he hit 7-of-9 free throws. Helder added 16 points, 12 coming in the first half, and had a team-high eight rebounds. Andrew Miller had six rebounds. JP Sowell had four assists and Perry had three assists and three steals.