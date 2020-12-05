Prep Basketball: With only four players in overtime, Providence Christian edges Ashford

Jonathan Wells and Grand Weatherford hit a free throw each late in overtime and Providence Christian had to play the last two minutes with only four players in a 59-58 win over Ashford Saturday in high school boys basketball action.

The Eagles had nine players dress for the game, but lost one to an injury then had four foul out of the game, the last coming halfway in the overtime, forcing them to play four on five for the final two minutes.

Down a point, Wells hit a free throw to tie it and Weatherford added a free throw with 10 seconds left to put the Eagles in front. The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over on the ensuing play to help PCS prevail.

Providence was without head coach Mark Wright, who missed his second straight game because of contract tracing COVID protocol.

Powell Phillips led Providence with 22 points, including a game-tying basket to send the game into overtime. Abe Chancellor added 14 points for Providence.

Ashford, which lost for the first time after five wins, was led by DeChristian Newton with 20 points. T.J. Holston had 12 and Antwuan Brooks had 10.

The game was tied at 54 after regulation and PCS outscored Ashford 5-4 in the overtime.