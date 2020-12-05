Prep Basketball: With only four players in overtime, Providence Christian edges Ashford

Jonathan Wells and Grand Weatherford hit a free throw each late in overtime and Providence Christian had to play the last two minutes with only four players in a 59-58 win over Ashford Saturday in high school boys basketball action.
The Eagles had nine players dress for the game, but lost one to an injury then had four foul out of the game, the last coming halfway in the overtime, forcing them to play four on five for the final two minutes.
Down a point, Wells hit a free throw to tie it and Weatherford added a free throw with 10 seconds left to put the Eagles in front. The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over on the ensuing play to help PCS prevail.
Providence was without head coach Mark Wright, who missed his second straight game because of contract tracing COVID protocol.
Powell Phillips led Providence with 22 points, including a game-tying basket to send the game into overtime. Abe Chancellor added 14 points for Providence.
Ashford, which lost for the first time after five wins, was led by DeChristian Newton with 20 points. T.J. Holston had 12 and Antwuan Brooks had 10.
The game was tied at 54 after regulation and PCS outscored Ashford 5-4 in the overtime.
Williamson 69, Dothan 64: The Wolves fell on the road Saturday to the defending Class 4A champions, Williamson.
Kevin Whatley Jr. had 18 points and CJ Shackleford had 13 to lead Dothan.
Evangel Christian 40, Lakeside School 28: I’Leek Quinn had 19 for Lakeside in the loss.
Varsity Girls
Ashford 53, Providence Christian 25: Three players scored in double figures to lead Ashford over Providence Christian – Jakena Curl with 16 points, Trinity McCree with 15 and Neveah Williams with 14.
Adleigh Mayes led Providence Christian with nine points.
Lakeside School 27, Evangel Christian 24: Chloe Helms had eight points as the Chiefs edged Evangel Christian.
Junior Varsity
Providence Christian boys 49, Ashford 39: Eb Anderson and Gabe Pemberton had 13 points each to lead Providence Christian.
Lakeside girls 38, Evangel Christian 18: Chloe Helms had 14 points and Addie Helms 12 to lead Lakeside’s win.
Lakeside boys 33, Evangel Christian 10: I’Leek Quinn had 14 points to lead the Lakeside victory.
Friday
Wiregrass Kings Boys 100, East Central 34: The Kings won their Alabama Christian Sports Conference opener Friday, hitting triple digits on the scoreboard for the second straight game.
Five players scored in double figures, another had nine and another eight for the Kings.
Bryson Treadaway had 19 points, Nolan Perry 15, Christian Miller 14, Will Holland 11 and James Strickland 10. Tanner White had nine points and Kane Helder had eight. Perry and Aden Spann led rebounding with four each and Holland dished out seven assists, while Treadaway had seven steals and Strickland five.
East Central girls 48, Wiregrass Kings 27: Taylor Clouse and Grace Treadaway had eight points for the Kings in the loss with Clouse also earning eight rebounds. Claudia Perry had five rebounds.
Wiregrass Kings JV boys 57, East Central 20: Christian Miller had 16 points and Will Holland 11 to lead the Kings. Aden Spann led the rebounding with eight boards and Holland added seven assists and three steals. JP Sowell also had three steals.
East Central JV girls 44, Wiregrass Kings 13: Grace Treadaway had seven points and Anna Ryan Sharp had nine rebounds to lead the Kings JV girls in the loss.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!