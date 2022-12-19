PREP BASKETBALL: Zion Chapel boys down Ariton

Slade Grantham and Jacob Chestnut both had 18 points to lead Zion Chapel over Ariton in a high school boys basketball game Monday night at Ariton.

Andyn Garris had 13 points and Isaiah Johnson 11 for Ariton.

Enterprise 61, Andalusia 39: Andrew Purcell and Mykel Johnson had 11 points each and Keion Dunlap had 10 to lead Enterprise over Andalusia at the EHS gym.

Carroll 69, Georgiana 46: Zavier Womack and Lakeith Person both had 16 points and Takoda McLeod had 14 to lead Carroll.

Jacob Lowery had 12 points and Nasir Cheatham 11 for Georgiana.

Kinston 44, Opp 27: For Opp, Jabarri Hill had 11 points, JaKayne Mount eight points and six rebounds and Colby Ballard had a team-high nine rebounds.

Elba 45, Wicksburg 43: Cameron Gray had 15 points and Jamal Siler 13 as Elba held off Wicksburg, which missed two shots in the finals seconds.

Gabe Glover scored 18 and Garrison Gay 12 for Wicksburg.

Barbour County 72, Daleville 66: Dyqwayshon Grubbs earned 36 points and Rurtyuaus Ross, Lennox Meyers and Quay Johnson had eight points each for Barbour County.

Moses McDowell scored 39 to pace Daleville.

Glenwood School 61, Lakeside School 22: Rhodes Bennett had 14 points to lead Lakeside.

Woodham Peanut Christmas Classic

Poplar Springs (Fla.)

Ashford 87, North Bay Haven (Fla.) 54: Cam Fields earned 35 points to pace Ashford over North Bay Haven.

Kobe Small followed with 14 points, Cade Waller 11 and Jeremiah Reece nine for the Yellow Jackets.

Cale Osborne led North Bay Haven with 18 points. Taber Brown added 13.

Geneva 65, Vernon (Fla.) 37: Evan Griffin had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Talan Johnson and Noah Johnson both had 12 points for the Panthers (11-4).

Ben Potter led Vernon with 18 points.

Geneva County 71, Poplar Springs (Fla.) 68: KenLi Preyer had 26 points, seven rebounds and eight steals and Robert Darden had 19 points, five steals and four rebounds as the Bulldogs beat the Atomics.

Blountstown (Fla.) 68, Rehobeth 37: The Rebels fell in the opening-round tournament game to the Tigers. Xavion Johnson led Rehobeth with 11 points.

Artavius Jones led Blountstown with 16. Ashton Mosley followed with 14 and Taiveon Crumitie had 11.

Girls

Enterprise 37, Andalusia 36: Sarah Amos had 19 points to pace Enterprise, which overcame a 10-0 hole.

Kionni Wright had 12 for Andalusia, but missed the back end of a 1-and-1 free throw with 0.7 seconds as the Wildcats escaped with the win.

Cottonwood 54, Dothan 45: Saniyah Keys scored 21 points, including her 1,000th career point, and Macey Andrews had 14 to lead the Bears.

Charisma Doss had 18 points and Monica Morrison 10 for Dothan.

Geneva 47, Holmes County (Fla.) 34: Cheyenne Hammock had 11 points and Makaley Boswell and Kaden Ward had nine points each for Geneva (15-2).

Emma Whitaker had nine for Holmes County.

Samson 51, New Brockton 40: Holly Warren had 18 points and Brantley Edberg eight to lead Samson.

Gabby Eubanks had 17 points and Aniya Barkley 10 for New Brockton.

Ariton 52, Zion Chapel 29: Nya Allen had 22 points and six rebounds and Lizzy Woodfaulk had seven points and six assists for Ariton.

Madison Meeks had 17 points to lead Zion Chapel.

Opp 56, Kinston 48 (OT): Vanessa Stoudemire scored a career high 34 points and had six rebounds to lead Opp.

Kyla Rhodes added 11 points and Bailey Maddox, Ashley Kelley and Rhodes had seven rebounds each. Jalisa Smith distributed six assists.

Kaley Norris had 19 points and Camdyn Norris eight for Kinston.

Opp (4-4) girls are .500 for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Elba 41, Wicksburg 35: A’lyric Whitfield had 16 points and Kendra Juarez had 10 to lead Elba.

Bella Sellers had 19 points to lead Wicksburg.

Barbour County 50, Daleville 36: Brakiah Russell led the winning Jaguars with 16 points.

Kiani Schmitz had 16 points and LaTerria Adams added 11 for Daleville.

Glenwood School 54, Lakeside School 51: Chloe Helms led Lakeside with 30 points with four rebounds and four assists. Eliza Eriksen added a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds and Jayden Green had seven rebounds and four assists.

Junior Varsity

Elba boys 43, Wicksburg 35: Brady Johnson had 13 points and Jonathan Edwards seven to lead Elba.

Jamien Ward led Wicksburg with 18 points.

Dothan girls 40, Enterprise 17: Tionna Edwards had 11 points, Ryclaire McCree 10 and Tania Myers nine for Dothan.

Kamirra Harris had seven points and Bahja William five for Enterprise.