Prep Bowling: Dothan boys split in tri-match; girls team lose to Stanhope

The Dothan boys bowling team defeated Prattville 4-3 in a best of seven Baker series, but lost to Stanhope Elmore 4-1 in high school bowling action Friday at Bama Lanes in Prattville.

Against Prattville, Dothan fell behind 3-1, losing the first set 202-133, the third set 173-108 and fourth set 178-165, while winning the second, 169-162. The Wolves won the sixth and seventh, 200-193 and 175-147.

They split the first two against Stanhope, losing the first 185-133 then winning 169-129. However, the Mustangs won the next three, 196-108, 193-165 and 151-149.

Landon Conrad had a big day bowling 12 strikes and five spares. Alex Broadaway had a strong effort with eight strikes and three spares. Will Schmidt and Krish Patel had two strikes each with Schmidt delivering six spares and Patel four.

Dothan girls fall: Dothan lost to Stanhope in four sets, 177-138, 185-161, 172-130 and 167-104.

Ellie Smith earned four strikes and two spares and Karlee Kirkland had two strikes and three spares. Both Ella Wood and Brielle Pannell had a strike and three spares. Kelsey Peaden had a strike.