Prep Bowling: Dothan boys win at the end on Conrad final bowl

The Dothan boys team earned a narrow six-pin win over Stanhope Elmore in winning a tri-match at Dothan Lanes Thursday night behind Landon Conrad’s final bowl.

Conrad delivered a 7, a spark and a strike in the 10th and final frame to give the Wolves the win.

Chase Allsup led Dothan with a 163 during the traditional format. Jace Dyer had a 141, Landon Conrad a 138, Alex Thagard had a 118 and Gavin Hendershott a 114.

The Wolves finished with a 1,196 total and Stanhope Elmore had a 1,190. Prattville had a 1,017.

In the girls competition, Dothan fell to Stanhope 1,368 to 1,180. Leading DHS was Jalia Fleming with a 178. Natalie Turner, Maddie Anners and Rayleigh Thagard all fired a 146 and Nicole Turner had a 125.