PREP BOWLING: Dothan boys win two over Park Crossing

Dothan swept a pair of bowling matches over Park Crossing on Tuesday at Dothan Lanes.

The Wolves won the first match, 162-101, 167-108, 198-90 and 131-22. They took the second contest, 132-92, 153-91, 171-112 and 198-109.

In the first match, Landon Conrad earned six strikes and two spares and Gavin Hendershott and Noah Stewart had three strikes each. Hendershott also had a spare. Alex Thagard and Krish Patel both had two strikes, while Will Schmidt delivered three spares and Alex Broadaway two spares and a strike.

In the second game, Aidan Delgado had two strikes and two spares and Paden Wood had two strikes and one spare. Both Krish Patel and Carter Davis had two spares and one strike. Broadaway, Conrad, Cade Whittaker and Ayush Patel had a strike and a spare in the round.