Prep Bowling: HA, Slocomb both fall on road to Marbury

HA bowling teams fall to Marbury: At the Bama Lanes in Prattville, the Houston Academy boys bowling team lost to Marbury in the final Baker set, while the girls team was swept by the Bulldogs.

The Raider boys opened with a 160-151 win, but lost the last three sets, 119-113, 172-147 and 170-156, before winning the next two 168-161, 144-117 to force the match to the final set. The Bulldogs, though, won 152-119.

In the girls contest, Houston Academy fell to Marbury 116-91, 125-108, 131-124 and 113-100.

Slocomb falls twice to Marbury: Slocomb girls and boys lost to Marbury at Bama Lanes in Prattville with the girls falling in tight one 4-3 and the boys losing 4-1.

In the girls match, Slocomb won the first two sets 139-116, 134-125 before losing three straight 131-122, 113-110 and 159-97. TheRedTop forced a seventh set with a 139-128 win, but Marbury won the last one 136-116.

Emma Wilson led Slocomb girls with four strikes and seven spares over 14 frames. Her sister, Ava, had one strike and eight spares over 14 frames.