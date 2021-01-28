Prep Bowling Houston Academy girls fall in state opener

Despite earning a season-best score and amassing the fourth-best total in the quarterfinals, Houston Academy girls bowling team lost to Etowah 1,186 to 1,075 in the AHSAA Class 1A-5A State Bowling Championships Thursday at Oak Mountain Bowling Lanes in Pelham.

The Raiders’ output was four pins better than their previous best of 1,071 against Dothan on Dec. 2. The score was also the fourth-best out of the eight quarterfinals teams in Thursday’s state meet, better than East Limestone’s winning total of 946 against UMS-Wright plus the other three opening-round losing teams.

Thursday’s state tournament appearance was the first in Houston Academy history, girls or boys.

The Raiders opened with a 654 total in the traditional round, but it wasn’t enough as Etowah bowled a 731, the third-best team score in the quarterfinal round.

The Blue Devils stayed in front in the first two Baker games (where bowlers rotate turns), outscoring HA 142-140 and 159-120.

The Raiders finished strong, earning a 161 in the final Baker game, the best third-game total of the eight quarterfinalists. Etowah had a 154 in the last Baker.