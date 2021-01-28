 Skip to main content
Prep Bowling Houston Academy girls fall in state opener
Prep Bowling Houston Academy girls fall in state opener

  Updated
Despite earning a season-best score and amassing the fourth-best total in the quarterfinals, Houston Academy girls bowling team lost to Etowah 1,186 to 1,075 in the AHSAA Class 1A-5A State Bowling Championships Thursday at Oak Mountain Bowling Lanes in Pelham.

The Raiders’ output was four pins better than their previous best of 1,071 against Dothan on Dec. 2. The score was also the fourth-best out of the eight quarterfinals teams in Thursday’s state meet, better than East Limestone’s winning total of 946 against UMS-Wright plus the other three opening-round losing teams.

Thursday’s state tournament appearance was the first in Houston Academy history, girls or boys.

The Raiders opened with a 654 total in the traditional round, but it wasn’t enough as Etowah bowled a 731, the third-best team score in the quarterfinal round.

The Blue Devils stayed in front in the first two Baker games (where bowlers rotate turns), outscoring HA 142-140 and 159-120.

The Raiders finished strong, earning a 161 in the final Baker game, the best third-game total of the eight quarterfinalists. Etowah had a 154 in the last Baker.

Individually, Marley Conner led the Raiders during the traditional round, knocking down 176 pins. It was the third-best individual round in the quarterfinals behind Etowah’s Kynzlon Gibbs (197) and American Christian’s McKenzie Skelton (192).

Lucy Jeffcoat added a 148 for HA and Kaelyn Tolley a 132.

Etowah advanced to the semifinals where it lost to Satsuma 1,233 to 1,174. Satsuma then won the state title, beating Corner in the finals, 1,169-1,053.

