PREP BOWLING ROUNDUP: Dothan girls fall to Auburn; boys win by forfeit

The Dothan High girls bowling team lost a competitive match to Auburn at Dothan Lanes on Thursday, while the Wolves’ boys team picked up a forfeit win from the Tigers who didn’t have enough members to compete.

In the girls contest, Auburn won the best of seven Baker series 4-1. The Tigers won the first set 116-80 before Dothan took the second 132-124. Auburn won the final three sets, but all by 13 or fewer pins. The Tigers won the three, 121-118, 121-113 and 115-102.

Kelsey Peaden, Karlee Kirkland and Ella Wood all bowled two strikes during the match and Peaden added four spares and Wood two spares. AnnaKay Karabin had three spares and one strike.

Houston Academy bowling teams swept: Houston Academy girls and boys teams were swept by Beauregard at AMF Lanes in Auburn on Thursday.

The girls lost to the Hornets 107-103, 153-146, 147-102 and 152-134. The Raider boys fell 199-147, 155-122, 143-138 and 179-133.

For the Houston Academy girls, Marley Conner earned two strikes and three spares and Abby Curtis had a strike and two spares.

Jackson Byrd led the HA boys, earning four strikes and three spares. Colton Ash had a strike and five spares.