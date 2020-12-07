 Skip to main content
Prep bowling roundup: HA boys, girls defeat Slocomb
Prep bowling roundup: HA boys, girls defeat Slocomb

Houston Academy girls and boys bowling teams swept Slocomb at Dothan’s Patricia Lanes Monday, with the girls earning a 1,018 to 963 win and the boys a 1,006 to 913 victory.

Leading the HA girls were Marley Conner and Kaelyn Tolley, who bowled a 159 and 158, respectively, during the traditional round.

Emma Wilson led Slocomb with a 138.

In the boys contest, Colton Ash and Jackson Byrd led Houston Academy with scores of 149 and 148, respectively.

Asael Morin led Slocomb with a 141.

Dothan girls win; boys fall despite strong effort: Dothan girls earned a season-high score with five girls earning better than 124 in the traditional round to beat Auburn, while the Wolves boys established a school-record total despite falling short against the Tigers Monday at the Auburn AMF Lanes.

The girls team finished with 1,145 total – 33 pins better than its previous season best – to beat Auburn, which finished with a 936 score. The Wolves finished with a 722 score in the traditional round to Auburn’s 572 to power the win.

Jalia Fleming led Dothan with a 177 traditional score followed by Ellie Smith with a 143 and Natalie Turner with a 141. Maddie Anners had a 137 and Nicole Turner a 124.

The Dothan boys bowled a 1,402, including 904 in the traditional round, but couldn’t keep pace with Auburn, which finished with a 1,567.

All five Dothan bowlers were above 150 with Jace Dyer leading the way with a 213, followed by Landon Conrad with a 185. Chase Allsup had a 181, Alex Thagard a 168 and Gavin Hendershott a 157.

