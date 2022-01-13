PREP BOWLING ROUNDUP: HA boys sweep Pike Road

The Houston Academy boys swept Pike Road, but the girls team lost to the Patriots in six sets on Wednesday afternoon at Bama Lanes in Montgomery.

The Raider boys took a 153-133, 190-113, 179-111 and 130-99 win.

Kinion Fowler earned five strikes and Bruno Ciccarelli four strikes and a spare. Both Colton Ash and Jackson Byrd had two strikes and three spares.

In the girls match, Houston Academy lost 4-2. The Raiders won the first set 137-119, but lost the next three 110-108, 122-111 and 153-114 before staying alive with a 130-98 win. Pike Road, though, won the next set 142-99 to finish off its win.

Kaelyn Tolley earned three strikes and six spares for HA. Marley Connor had one strike and four spares and Leah Kate Dumas five spares.

Slocomb teams split: The Slocomb bowling teams split against Pike Road on Wednesday afternoon with the boys rallying for a 4-3 win and girls losing 4-0.

The boys team lost the first three sets 133-120, 113-104 and 111-103 before staging the rally. The RedTops won the last four, 130-110, 138-112, 124-95 and 104-96.