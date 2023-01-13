PREP BOWLING ROUNDUP: HA girls bowling split; fall short of regional

The Houston Academy girls needed a sweep of Thursday’s high school bowling matches at Dothan Lanes to earn a spot at next week’s AHSAA South Regional Tournament.

The Raiders fell 22 pins short of the goal.

They edged Slocomb 1,012 to 1,002, but lost to Bayshore Christian 1,033 to 1,012.s

The battle against Bayshore came down to the end. After the traditional round, Bayshore held a 661 to 642 lead. HA cut the gap to just three pins with a 126-114 advantage after the first of three Baker sets. Bayshore, however, won both of the last Baker sets, 122-115 and 136-129 to deny the Raiders.

Kate Braswell bowled a 154 and Kaelyn Tolley a 150 for HA during the traditional round.

The Houston Academy boys won both matches on Thursday, beating Bayshore 980 to 932 and Slocomb 980 to 878.

Jay Morris bowled a 132 and Raj Patel a 127 for the HA boys.

The matches were halted for roughly 30 minutes following a brief power outage that knocked out the results on the computer screens, forcing the info to put in manually.

Slocomb teams go 0-2: Both the Slocomb girls and boys teams fell to Houston Academy and Bayshore Christian on Thursday.

The Slocomb girls lost to HA 1,012 to 1,002 and to Bayshore 1,033 to 1,022.

The RedTop boys fell to HA 980 to 878 and to Bayshore 932 to 878.

No other information was available.