PREP BOWLING ROUNDUP: HA, Slocomb bowling teams split

Houston Academy boys and Slocomb girls both won by 4-1 scores in a best of seven Baker series in a high school bowling match between the two schools Monday at Dothan’s Patricia Lanes.

The Houston Academy boys overcame a first set loss, 139-125, to win the next four, 150-114, 138-108, 129-113 and 134-111. Colton Ash bowled five strikes and three spares and Jackson Byrd had six spares and one strike for HA.

In the girls contest, Slocomb won the first two 132-104 and 99-84 before HA won 136-113. Slocomb then won the next two 140-139 and 140-107. For Houston Academy, Marley Conner had four strikes and one spare and Kaelyn Tolley had two strikes and two spares.

Dothan boys win: Dothan swept Valley in high school bowling action at Dothan Lanes on Monday night.

The Wolves won 152-110, 167-84, 152-94 and 142-74.

Alex Thagard earned two strikes and two spares and Cade Whittaker and Landon Conrad both had two strikes during the dual match. Ayusah Patel bowled three spares, while Carter Davis, Aidan Delgado, Krish Patel and Alex Broadaway had two spares each.