PREP BOWLING ROUNDUP: Houston Academy splits with St. Michael

Houston Academy girls and boys bowling teams split with St. Michael on Monday night at Patricia Lanes.

The Raider girls downed the Cardinals 939 to 790, while the boys lost to St. Michael 1,049 to 996.

In the girls match, Kaleyn Tolley led Houston Academy with a 157 and Suzanne Snell bowled a 140 during the traditional round. Bri Jordan led St. Michael with a 132.

In the boys contest, Houston Academy was led by Ian Kaufman with a 171 and Lucius Renshaw with a 143. Parker Baas led St. Michael with a 160 and Bryar Oberkirch followed with a 151.

Slocomb splits with St. Michael: Slocomb also split with St. Michael on Monday with the girls winning and boys losing.

The Slocomb girls bowled a 947 to St. Michael’s 790, while the RedTop boys had an 828 to St. Michael’s 1,049.

Slocomb did not face Houston Academy.

The Slocomb girls were led in the traditional round by Kayna Wilkins with a 156. Emma Wilson followed with a 127, Zoe Wilkins a 124 and Summer Rollins a 122.

For the Slocomb boys, Zach Beshears had a 121, Will Hatton a 108 and Conner Matthews a 107.