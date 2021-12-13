Prep bowling: Slocomb boys get victory

Slocomb boys bowling team defeated Pike Road 4-1 on Monday, while girls team were swept in four by the Patriots.

The Slocomb boys lost the first set to Pike Road 137-110, but won the next four to win. The scores were 116-107, 132-110 and 156-85. Asai Morin had three strikes and four spares over 10 frames to pace Slocomb.

In the girls match, Pike Road took a 127-84, 116-95, 110-87, 125-75 win. For Slocomb, Emma Wilson had four strikes and three spares in just eight frames and Ava Wilson had five spares and a strike over eight frames.