PREP BOWLING: Slocomb, HA girls teams get wins

Both Houston Academy and Slocomb girls bowling teams defeated Elberta Thursday night in high school bowling action at Dothan Lanes.

Houston Academy edged Elberta 925 to 910 and Slocomb beat Elberta 955 to 910. HA and Slocomb did not compete against each other during the meet.

Houston Academy was led by Ava Claire Johnson with a 140 score and Madilyn Potter with a 125 score.

Slocomb was led by Kayna Wilkins with a 139 and Emma Wilson with a 134.

Elberta was led by Alyssa Deisner, who had a match high 179 score. Avie Busby added a 114.

Slocomb boys fall: Slocomb boys fell to Elberta 1287 to 855.

Andrew Hatton led Slocomb with a 133 and Zach Beshear added a 124.

Elberta was paced by Jerhyn York with a 198 and Harris Dunlavy with a 184.