Prep Briefs: Three area high schools earns AHSAA Sportsmanship awards

Three Wiregrass athletic programs were recognized Friday with Sportsmanship Awards for the 2020-21 school year for having no fines or ejections during athletic competitions.

The three area schools were Daleville and Zion Chapel in Class 2A and Slocomb in Class 3A.

Overall 131 were recognized during the AHSAA Sportsmanship Luncheon in Montgomery as part of the Summer Conference.

Eight schools were named district recipients and each received a $1,000 grant. Those programs were: District 1: Class 3A Excel High School; District 2: Class 1A Florala High School; District 3: Class 2A Isabella High School; District 4: Class 5A Elmore County High School; District 5: Class 5A Fairfield High School; District 6: Munford High School; District 7: Class 1A Hubbertville High School; District 8: Class 3A Geraldine High School.

Class 1A schools Alabama School the Blind and Covenant Christian earned the Sportsmanship distinction for an AHSAA state record 12th time each in 2020-21.

The 131 schools overall ranks second all-time behind last year’s 136 schools that accomplished the feat in 2019-20.