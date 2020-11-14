Prep Cross Country: Hart, Smith, Peacock lead HA state effort

With Holley Hart leading the girls team and Gunnar Smith and JC Peacock pacing the boys, Houston Academy had a pair of top six-team finishes in Class 3A Saturday at the AHSAA State Cross Country Championships in Oakville.

Hart, a freshman in her first state meet, earned second place in 19 minutes and 32.43 seconds, behind only Glencoe’s Katie Giles (18:57.09). Hart’s time was second best in HA history, trailing only her time earlier this year at the Trinity Trailblazer meet.

Smith, a senior competing at state for the fourth time, earned a career-best sixth-place finish with a 16:53.64 time, marking his third top 12 state finish. He finished seventh last year and 12th two years ago. The time by Smith, who owns the top seven marks in school history, was fourth best in HA history and best at a state meet.

Peacock, a sophomore, also earned all-state accolades Saturday, finishing in 12th place with a 17:30.73 time. The top 15 placers earn all-state honors.