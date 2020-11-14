Prep Cross Country: Hart, Smith, Peacock lead HA state effort

With Holley Hart leading the girls team and Gunnar Smith and JC Peacock pacing the boys, Houston Academy had a pair of top six-team finishes in Class 3A Saturday at the AHSAA State Cross Country Championships in Oakville.
Hart, a freshman in her first state meet, earned second place in 19 minutes and 32.43 seconds, behind only Glencoe’s Katie Giles (18:57.09). Hart’s time was second best in HA history, trailing only her time earlier this year at the Trinity Trailblazer meet.
Smith, a senior competing at state for the fourth time, earned a career-best sixth-place finish with a 16:53.64 time, marking his third top 12 state finish. He finished seventh last year and 12th two years ago. The time by Smith, who owns the top seven marks in school history, was fourth best in HA history and best at a state meet.
Peacock, a sophomore, also earned all-state accolades Saturday, finishing in 12th place with a 17:30.73 time. The top 15 placers earn all-state honors.
As a team, the Houston Academy girls finished fourth and the boys sixth. The girls showing was a school best, while the Raiders’ boys matched last year’s finish and earned the program’s eighth straight top-10 finish. The HA girls actually tied for third with JB Pennington with 126 points, but the Tigers won the tiebreaker with a higher sixth-place individual finisher by three spots.
Following Hart for the HA girls were Virginia Peacock (19th place, 21:37.42), MaCauley Flanagan (25th, 21:53.59), Maya Swope (41st, 22:38.83), Katie Langford (59th, career best 23:14.69) and Kate Rane (69th, 23:45.79).
HA runners behind Smith and Peacock in the field of 155 runners were Logan Bolton (69th place, 19:46.66), Alex Nolin (92nd, 20:12.87), Alex Middleton (97th, 20:22.94) and Lawson Faulk (104th, 20:33.69)
Geneva’s Taylor earns all-state: Geneva senior Leah Taylor finished in seventh place in the Class 4A girls meet, finishing with a 20:15.79 time. The effort earned all-state honors, which go to the top 15 individual finishers. St. James’ Presley Miles, a Duke signee, won the 4A meet in 19:11.75, becoming a three-time state champion.
Enterprise finishes in top 15: The Enterprise girls finished 12th and the boys 15th in Class 7A at the state meet.
Stella Retherford led the Enterprise girls with a 34th place time of 20:58.50. She was followed by Natalie Warner (54th, 21:24.60), Evelyn Holmes-Smith (60th, 21:39.89), Emma McCrea (87th, 22:16.75) and Lauren Rodgers (94th, 22:26.98).
The Wildcat boys were led in the 175-runner field by Jacob Tillery (87th, 17:52.77), Rajan Dahale (110th place, 18:24.70), Bowden Michael (111th, 18:25.69) and Kristyan deJesus (117th, 18:29.76).
Dothan runners compete: Two Dothan runners competed in the Class 7A meet – Kate Smith and Ethan Johnston. Smith (23:25.53) finished 124th in the girls race and Johnston (19:35.14) in 150th place on the boys side. Jadalie Medeiros qualified for the meet, but did not compete in it.
Ellenburg, Seymour lead Wicksburg: Five Wicksburg runners competed in Class 3A with Kelsey Ellenburg (38th place, 22:36.39) leading the girls and Hagen Seymour (44th, 19:04.73) the boys. The other Panther runners were Elizabeth Bond (80th place, 24:15.14), William Speigner (83rd, 20:01.83) and Austin Grantham (88th, 20:10.43).
Other Wiregrass runners: Five other Wiregrass runners raced Saturday with Kinston’s Colby Tew and New Brockton’s Alex Garrison with the best performances. Tew finished 41st out of 144 runners in Class 1A-2A boys with a 19:33.22 time and Garrison was 49th out of 155 in the Class 3A boys after a 19:11.47 time.
The other runners were Opp’s Makenzie Phillips (61st, 23:22.17) and Goshen Abigial Ellerman (138th, 28:56.74) and Tessa Suell (144th, 33:45.70) in Class 3A girls.
