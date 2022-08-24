PREP CROSS COUNTRY NOTEBOOK: Dothan has strong performances at meet

Dothan cross country teams had strong performances this past Saturday at the Covington County Schools Early Bird Meet in Andalusia with a first place boys team finish and two individual titles at the varsity/junior varsity meet.

Behind three top 10 individual finishes, the Dothan varsity boys won the eight-team meet with a low score of 47 points. Kinston was runner-up with 95 points, followed by Zion Chapel (104) and Pleasant Home (109) in third and fourth. Florala (110), Andalusia (115), New Brockton (118) and Opp (149) rounded out the team scoring.

Elijah Sekeres led Dothan with a third-place individual finish, running the 3.1-mile course in 20 minutes and 59.61 seconds. Smith Williams placed fifth with a 21:30.71 time and John Sherer finished ninth with a 23:19.22 time. Jake Dougherty (17th place, 24:39.78) and Gregory Foster (19th, 24: 46.93) rounded out Dothan’s top five finishers.

In addition, the Wolves also had two individual champions at the meet as Gabriella Baker won the varsity girls race and Sebastian Mederios claimed the JV boys 3200-meter race. Baker ran 23:32.60 to top the girls field, while Mederios clocked a winning 12:59.62 time in the JV event as part of a 1-2 Dothan finish with teammate Alexander Vasquez the runner-up in 13:27.99.

In the JV boys competition, Dothan finished second to Zion Chapel. The Rebels had 26 points to Dothan’s 47. Northside Methodist Academy (72) was third and Andalusia fourth (89).

In both the varsity and JV girls, Andalusia was the only scoring team and was the team winner.

Kinston’s Tew wins varsity boys: Kinston’s Colby Tew was the varsity winner with a 19:45.72 time. Goshen’s Brady Singleton finished second in 20:47.73. Finishing in between Dothan’s Sekeres and Williams in fourth place was Zion Chapel’s Cole Charles (21:25.50). Pleasant Home’s Vance Kelley (22:10.53), New Brockton’s Grason Wallace (22:29.23) and Opp’s Parker Burgess (23:12.32) finished sixth through eighth. New Brockton’s Keagan Griffis took 10th place (23:29.86) behind Dothan’s Sherer.

Varsity girls top 10: Following Dothan’s Baker in the varsity girls race was Pleasant Home’s Pressley Kelley with a runner-up time of 26:33.20. Straughn’s Reagan Bartholomew (26:57.70) was third, Dothan’s Kennedy Watford fourth (28:05.40) and Andalusia’s Ella Ward fifth (29:33.50).

Rounding out the top 10 were Andalusia’s Anna Martin (30:07.80), Kinston’s Paisley Clark (30:59.80), Andalusia’s Aubrey Caldwell (32:04.40), Andalusia’s Keaton Spears (32:07.80) and Goshen’s Abigail Ellerman (32:09.60).

JV boys top 10: In the JV boys race, Pleasant Home’s Jack Wiggins (14:19.90) finished third behind Dothan’s Mederios and Vasquez with Zion Chapel’s Brayden Benbow (14:36.65) and Bert Oggs (15:47.02) fourth and fifth.

Pleasant Home’s Andrew Clark (15:49.00) was sixth followed by Zion Chapel’s Layton McCollough (16:08.92) and Austin Pritchett (16:11.78) in seventh and eighth. Northside Methodist’s Daniel Brown (16:27.96) was ninth and Zion Chapel’s Grady Meeks (16:41.97) 10th.

NMA’s Dressler wins JV girls: Northside Methodist Academy’s Autumn Dressler won the junior varsity girls race at the Early Bird Covington County meet, finishing in 15:01.72.

Dothan’s Swope Maya (15:56.06) was runner-up with Straughn’s Kaitlyn Bybee (16:31.13) third and Zion Chapel teammates Cailyn Sanders (17:07.52) and Hannah Herbert (17:44.33) fourth and fifth.

Rounding out the top ten were Andalusia’s Bartionia Goldsmith (18:09.20), Zion Chapel’s Charlotte Sanders (18:50.02), Zion Chapel’s Theresa Clary (19:02.59), Andalusia’s Everly Mack (19:15.44) and Dothan’s Elaina Phipps (19:31.90).

Providence teams finish second at ACA event: Both the Providence Christian boys and girls teams finished runner-up at this past Saturday’s ACA Meet of Champions in Tuscaloosa.

The Eagle boys, last year’s Class 3A state champions, finished behind host American Christian, last year’s 4A runner-up. Both programs moved up in classification this year with PCS now in 4A and ACA in 5A.

The Providence girls, last year’s 3A state champion, finished second to Lawrence County, last year’s Class 5A state champion.

In the boys eight-team competition, ACA, with four of the top seven individual placers, finished with 25 points to PCS’ 44. Northridge (96), Lawrence County (103), LAMP (113), Northside of Northport (173), Prattville (185) and Holy Spirit Catholic (186) followed behind.

Only four girls teams qualified for team scoring. Lawrence County, with five runners in the top 10, finished with 24 points to outdistance Providence Christian (50 points), Northridge (65) and Prattville (95).

Individually, the Providence Christian boys were led by Banks Folger, Cole Smith and Hudson Jordan. Folger finished third with a time of 17 minutes and 04.73 seconds. Smith took sixth with a 17:23.13 time and Jordan ninth in 17:43.75. William Stanley (14th place, 18:18.42), Nathan Nicholls (15th place, 18:35.54), Will Nicholls (22nd, 19:37.12) and Wyatt Mixson (24th, 19:39.57) were other top PCS runners in the 68-runner field.

American Christian teammates Cole Byers (16:05.24) and Carson Renicks (17:04.71) were the top two finishers.

On the girls side, Millicent Talmadge, last year’s Class 3A individual state champion and the Dothan Eagle girls cross country runner of the year, led PCS with a sixth-place time of 20:10.56. Madelyn Patterson (21:11.21) finished eighth and Hannah Jacobs (21:30.41) ninth. Brooke Stanley (19th, 23:16.50) and Elle Salter (21st, 23:26.57) rounded out the PCS scoring runners.

The girls race was won by Northridge’s Mary Mac Collins, who finished third in last year’s Class 6A meet. Collins had a winning 18:20.33 time to beat last year’s 5A individual state champion Savannah Williams of Lawrence County (19:05.26).

This week’s meets: Three meets with Wiregrass teams are scheduled over the next three days with two on Thursday – the Bobcat Invitational in Opp and the Panther Stages in Smiths Station.

The other meet is Saturday’s Montgomery Academy Invitational.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 10 teams were registered for the Bobcat Invitational, which features a middle school 2-mile race at 4:30 p.m. and varsity girls and varsity boys races at 5 and 5:40 p.m. The teams registered are Andalusia, Charles Henderson, Florala, Geneva, Kinston, Opp, Red Level, Straughn, Wicksburg and Zion Chapel.

The Smiths Station meet has only one local program – Dothan – among 10 high school teams. The meet features a combined boys and girls junior high (grades 7-9) race at 5:30 p.m. central time (6:30 eastern) and a combined high school (grades 10-12) race at 6:15 p.m. central (7:15 p.m. eastern).

Seven local teams are registered for the Montgomery Academy Invitational. They are Enterprise, Houston Academy, Northside Methodist, Providence Christian, Goshen, Zion Chapel and Kinston. Overall, 25 teams are registered.

The meet starts with the varsity girls 5K race at 8:30 a.m., followed by varsity boys at 9 a.m., the JV boys 2-mile run at 9:30 a.m. and JV girls 2-mile race at 10 a.m.