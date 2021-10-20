Prep Cross Country Notebook: HA, PCS teams take momentum into section meet

If their most recent meet is any indication, the Houston Academy and Providence Christian cross country teams go into next week’s Class 3A, Section 1 races with momentum.
Both schools had strong performances during meets this past Saturday, HA at Trinity and PCS at Auburn.
The Houston Academy girls plus the Providence girls and boys teams won their respective meets on Saturday and the HA boys also had strong effort in a third-place showing.
The Raiders and Eagles now both rest before running in next Thursday’s 10-team state section qualifying meet at Eastgate Park.
The Houston Academy girls, behind four in the top seven places, won the Trinity Co-Ed State Championship 5K meet at Montgomery’s Gateway Park.
Holley Hart earned third place with a time of 20 minutes and 27.45 seconds to pace the HA girls. She finished behind only Montgomery Catholic’s Catherine Aaron (19:46.50) and Alabama Christian’s Kate Finch (20:02.60).
After a fourth-place finish by Booker T. Washington’s Sophia Gentile (20:58.92), Houston Academy runners accounted for the fifth through seventh finishes behind Virginia Peacock (21:05.09), Brianna Hart (21:06.09) and MaCauley Flanagan (21:25.66). Claire Roberson (24:40.39) placed 18th.
Team scoring was based off the top three finishers. HA finished with 11 points, well ahead of Trinity’s second place total of 37 points. The HA boys took third place with its top three placers earning 40 points behind LAMP (8 points) and Trinity (18).
JC Peacock paced the Raiders boys with a fourth-place finish of 17:21.94. Alex Middleton (19:25.63) finished 20th, while Brady Turner (20:57.42) and Colton Ash (21:00.54) took 27th and 28th, respectively.
HA JV girls win too: The HA JV team won the girls B race at Trinity over six other scoring teams.
Avi Telesco (25:12.40) captured third place and Jayleigh Jordan (25:15.29) fourth for HA. Katie Brown (27:16.45), Ava Jones (27:19.27) and Addison McNeal (27:22.39) finished 9th-10th and 11th.
PCS shines in Auburn: The Providence Christian boys earned the top six spots to win the Class 1A-4A Division of the 25th Annual Tiger Classic in Auburn, while the Eagle girls had five of the top nine, including the top three to win their race.
The Eagle boys had 15 points compared to Westminster’s 49, while the PCS girls had 21 to Westminster’s 34 points.
Conner Patterson of Providence won the boys race and Millicent Talmadge won the girls event at the meet. Patterson had a 16:40.46 time, while Talmadge recorded a winning 20:07.63 time.
Following Patterson on the boys side were Banks Folger (17:52.55), William Stanley (18:16.15), Nathan Nicholls (18:33.70), Hudson Jordan (18:37.58) and Henry Paul Blaxton (19:01.65) in the top six spots. Jacob Mixson (8th, 19:20.75), Aidan Benefield (11th, 19:42.11) and Peyton Hall (13th, 19:48.50) also broke the 20-mintue mark.
For the PCS girls, Hannah Jacobs (career-best 20:46.96) and Madelyn Patterson (20:56.42) followed Talmadge in second and third place. Other top finishers were Anna Catherine Farris (6th place, 22:59.76), Hazel Jacobs (9th, 23:36.52) and Elle Salter (13th, 23:50.22).
Both the girls and boys races were run at the same time as the Class 5A-7A meet. Overall, the PCS boys finished second to Auburn with Conner Patterson’s time second to Auburn’s Thomas Parnell (16:27.18) and Folger’s time the ninth best among the 129 runners. The Providence girls also finished second to Auburn with Talmadge’s time second to Central of Phenix City’s Abigail Garner (20:05.69). Hannah Jacobs and Madelyn Patterson were sixth and seventh overall.
Enterprise finishes in top five: Both the Enterprise boys and girls teams ran at the Auburn Tiger Invitational, finishing in the top five in the Class 5A-7A Division.
The Wildcat boys were third with 89 points behind Auburn (18) and Wetumpka (55) among the 11 scoring teams. The EHS girls were fifth among 10 scoring teams with 107 points.
The boys were led by Bowden Michael (18:12.21) and Brett Tessay (18:23.94), who finished 11th and 14th. Kristyan DeJesus (21st, 18:56.34), Conrad Suter (23rd, 19:00.77), Jacob Tillery (28th, 19:12.83) and Rajan Dahale (40th, 19:59.15) were the next highest Wildcat placers.
Lauren Rodgers (21:39.20) paced the Enterprise girls, finishing with 10th overall. Emma McCrea (18th, 22:45.16), Madeline Nichols (24th, 22:56.42) and Hannah Sheffield (26th, 23:08.11) were the next EHS runners, followed by Kamryn Wile (31st, 23:26.88), Ammarie Jenkins (32nd, 23:31.59) and Anabelle de Hoyas (33rd, 23:31.66).
Dothan also at Auburn: Dothan also competed at the Tiger Classic with the boys team finishing in 10th place. The girls didn’t have enough for team scoring.
The girls team was led by Gabriella Baker (28th place, 23:16.34), while the boys were led by Ethan Johnston (42nd, 20:01.69) and Elijah Sekeres (52nd, 20:29.71).
Dothan also had five kids in the junior high boys 2.8K race (1.7 miles). Jack Johnston (49th place, 11:12.88) was the highest finisher.
New Brockton’s Garrison double winner: New Brockton’s Alex Garrison won two races in the last week, first winning the Heather Bryan Invitational on Thursday in Opp then the Covington County Meet III two days later in Andalusia.
Garrison won the Heather Bryan in 18:46.68, well ahead of teammate Grason Wallace, the race runner-up in 20:16.17. Garrison ran even faster at the Covington County race, clocking in at 18:12.69 to beat Flomaton’s Nate Turner (18:28.59).
Wicksburg, Zion Chapel win: The Wicksburg boys and Zion Chapel girls won Opp’s Heather Bryan meet on Thursday, while St. Luke’s won both the girls and boys at Covington County.
Wicksburg was led in its win by Austin Grantham (3rd place, 20:47.25), Jackson Barrett (4th, 20:53.83), Hagen Seymour (6th, 21:21.96), William Speigner (8th, 22:07.91) and Cole Shoupe (9th, 22:35.50).
Kinston’s Colby Tew (5th place, 21:06.52), Zion Chapel’s Landon Sawyer (7th, 21:43.89) and Opp’s Kasey Dyess (10th, 22:44.38) were other top 10 performers at Opp.
The Zion Chapel girls’ win was paced by Charlotte Sanders (7th place, 27:12.57) and Ashleigh Adkinson (9th, 27:38.13).
Straughn’s Trinity Jennings (22.27.01) won the race with Wicksburg’s Kelsey Ellenburg (24:11.61), Opp’s Mackenzie Phillips (24:53.34) and Geneva’s Kaden Ward (25:28.67) and Mary Padgett (26:28.91) rounding out the top five.
At Covington County, Kinston’s Tew (19:40.68) finished in fifth place in the boys race. Straughn’s Jennings (22:12.72) won the girls race with T.R. Miller’s Amelia Lee (22:48.30) in second.
Quiet week: Only one meet is on tap this week — Saturday’s Covington County Schools Pre-Sectional meet in Andalusia — as most teams rest up for next week’s section meets.
Teams registered are Goshen, Kinston, New Brockton, Opp, Pleasant Home, Red Level, Straughn and Zion Chapel. The JV 2-mile run is at 9 a.m., followed by varsity girls at 9:40 a.m. and varsity boys at 10:05 a.m.