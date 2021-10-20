Prep Cross Country Notebook: HA, PCS teams take momentum into section meet

If their most recent meet is any indication, the Houston Academy and Providence Christian cross country teams go into next week’s Class 3A, Section 1 races with momentum.

Both schools had strong performances during meets this past Saturday, HA at Trinity and PCS at Auburn.

The Houston Academy girls plus the Providence girls and boys teams won their respective meets on Saturday and the HA boys also had strong effort in a third-place showing.

The Raiders and Eagles now both rest before running in next Thursday’s 10-team state section qualifying meet at Eastgate Park.

The Houston Academy girls, behind four in the top seven places, won the Trinity Co-Ed State Championship 5K meet at Montgomery’s Gateway Park.

Holley Hart earned third place with a time of 20 minutes and 27.45 seconds to pace the HA girls. She finished behind only Montgomery Catholic’s Catherine Aaron (19:46.50) and Alabama Christian’s Kate Finch (20:02.60).

After a fourth-place finish by Booker T. Washington’s Sophia Gentile (20:58.92), Houston Academy runners accounted for the fifth through seventh finishes behind Virginia Peacock (21:05.09), Brianna Hart (21:06.09) and MaCauley Flanagan (21:25.66). Claire Roberson (24:40.39) placed 18th.