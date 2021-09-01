Prep Cross Country Notebook: Houston Academy competes in big meet near Atlanta

The PCS girls were led by Madelyn Patterson and Talmadge with their fifth and sixth-place finishes and times of 21:23.86 and 21:23.92. Hannah Jacobs finished 10th with a 22:13.50 time with Pace Maddux in 18th place with a 23:48.79 clocking. Elle Salter was the fifth PCS finisher in 25th place among the 107 runners in 24:52.86.

Following Conner Patterson’s top-place finish and time of 16:59.45 for PCS boys were top 20 finishes by William Stanley, Nathan Nicholls, Cole Smith and Banks Folger. Stanley was 11th in 18:42.77, Nicholls 15th in 18:53.19, Smith 17th in 19:02.14 and Folger 19th in 19:09.61.

Henry Paul Blaxton finished 26th with a 19:43.95 time and Will Nicholls 29th with a 19:51.26 time.

Enterprise teams fare well: Both the Enterprise girls and boys teams had good performances at Saturday’s Montgomery Academy Invitational.

The Lady Wildcats finished runner-up to Providence and had five finishers in the top 17. The Wildcat boys, behind two runners in the top 12, took fourth place.