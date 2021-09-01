Prep Cross Country Notebook: Houston Academy competes in big meet near Atlanta

Houston Academy’s cross country teams open the season this Saturday at a big-time meet near the big city.
The Raiders will run at the 41-team AT&T Starr’s Mill Panther Meet in Fayetteville, Ga., located 22 miles south of downtown Atlanta.
The meet features mostly Georgia teams, especially from the metro Atlanta area, but has also drawn in several teams from Alabama, including Auburn, Smiths Station and Bayside Academy.
In addition to the varsity girls and boys races, there are JV, freshman and middle school division races.
The meet starts with the varsity girls 5K race (3.1 miles) at 7:30 eastern (6:30 central), followed by the varsity boys 30 minutes later. The JV girls race starts at 8:25 a.m. (7:25 central) with the JV boys to follow.
Freshman girls and freshman boys races are at 9 and 9:30 eastern (8 and 8:30 central) with the middle school girls and boys 3000 meter (1.86 miles) races to start at 10:35 and 10:55 eastern (9:35 and 9:55 central).
Opp hosts meet: Twelve teams, including seven from the Wiregrass, are running at Thursday's Bobcat Invitational in Opp.
The meet starts at 4:30 p.m., with a middle school race. The varsity girls run at 5 p.m. and varsity boys 30 minutes later.
Wiregrass teams competing are Dothan, New Brockton, Northside Methodist, Opp, Wicksburg, Zion Chapel and Kinston.
Other teams running are Prattville, Montgomery Academy, Flomaton, Straughn and Pleasant Home.
Patterson siblings shine at meet: Providence Christian’s brother-sister combo of Conner Patterson and Madelyn Patterson had standout performances at this past Saturday’s Montgomery Academy Cross Country Invitational.
Conner, a senior, won the varsity boys meet, while Madelyn, a sophomore, finished fifth in the girls race.
Conner dominated the boys race with a time of 16 minutes and 59.45 seconds, breaking the 17 minute mark for the second straight race this year. He won by nearly a full minute over runner-up Grant Casey of Montgomery Academy (17:54.77).
Madelyn finished the girls race in 21:23.86, just edging teammate Millicent Talmadge at the finish line by 0.06 of a second. Both were about a minute off the winning time of 20:33.49 by Central of Phenix City’s Abigail Garner.
Double title for PCS: Both the Providence girls and boys teams won the Montgomery Academy Invitational, winning by close margins.
The PCS girls edged fellow Wiregrass program Enterprise by two points, 56 to 58, for the top spot in the 13-team field. The Eagle boys won with 63 points, just seven better than runner-up Briarwood Christian (70) in the 17-team field.
The PCS girls were led by Madelyn Patterson and Talmadge with their fifth and sixth-place finishes and times of 21:23.86 and 21:23.92. Hannah Jacobs finished 10th with a 22:13.50 time with Pace Maddux in 18th place with a 23:48.79 clocking. Elle Salter was the fifth PCS finisher in 25th place among the 107 runners in 24:52.86.
Following Conner Patterson’s top-place finish and time of 16:59.45 for PCS boys were top 20 finishes by William Stanley, Nathan Nicholls, Cole Smith and Banks Folger. Stanley was 11th in 18:42.77, Nicholls 15th in 18:53.19, Smith 17th in 19:02.14 and Folger 19th in 19:09.61.
Henry Paul Blaxton finished 26th with a 19:43.95 time and Will Nicholls 29th with a 19:51.26 time.
Enterprise teams fare well: Both the Enterprise girls and boys teams had good performances at Saturday’s Montgomery Academy Invitational.
The Lady Wildcats finished runner-up to Providence and had five finishers in the top 17. The Wildcat boys, behind two runners in the top 12, took fourth place.
The Enterprise girls were led by Emma McCrea’s ninth place time of 21:59.19. Lauren Rodgers was three spots back in 12th with a 22:45.21 time. Madeline Nichols, Hannah Sheffield and Anabelle De Hoyas finished 14th, 15th and 17th, respectively, with times of 22:57.70, 23:10.54 and 23:28.34.
Stella Retherford (24:24.68) and Talia De Hoyos (24:26.64) finished back-to-back in 23rd and 24th place.
The Wildcat boys were led Brett Tessay, who finished sixth with an 18:04.82 time. Bowden Michael finished 12th in 18:44.32, followed by Kristyan DeJesus in 24th place with a 19:35.79 time. Jacob Tillery was 27th in 19:46.17 and Rajan Dahale 32nd with a 20:13.15 time.
Kinston also competes at MA: Kinston also ran at Montgomery Academy with the boys finishing 16th place and girls 17th. The Zion Chapel boys also had runners at the meet, but not enough for team scoring.
Colby Tew was the highest Kinston boys finisher, taking 45th place in the 157-runner field with a time of 20:58.04. Blair Wyrosdick (32:13.68) and Paisley Clark (32:15.21) were the top Kinston girls, finishing 77th and 78th.
Landon Sawyer was Zion Chapel’s top finisher in 113th place with a time of 25:51.86.
Providence sweeps top JV spots: Providence Christian had the top individual finisher in both the junior varsity girls and boys races at the Montgomery Academy meet.
Hazel Jacobs won the two-mile girls race in 14:13.46 and Jacob Mixson won the boys in 12:54.87 with teammate Grady Salter finishing runner-up in 13:16.96.
The Providence boys won the eight-team competition with 53 points, edging second-place Prattville by five points and third-place LAMP by six points.
The PCS girls didn’t have enough runners for team scoring.
Providence boys runners following Mixson and Salter were Josiah King in 11th place with a 14:37.89 time, Zed Solomon in 21st in 15:13.53 and Tucker Germanson in 23rd in 15:17:01 time.
On the girls side, Brooke Stanley finished eighth in 16:02.41 and Mary Aplin Maddox 19th with an 18:36.98 time.
Enterprise, Zion Chapel also run in JV: Enterprise and Zion Chapel also had runners in the JV competition.
Enterprise girls finished second behind Wetumpka, while Zion Chapel was sixth. The Enterprise boys were fourth and Zion Chapel seventh.
Leading the Enterprise girls were Natalie Prater and Kamryn Wile in fourth and fifth place with respective times of 15:23.81 and 15:25.93. Caroline Granger finished ninth with a 16:48.83 time. The EHS boys were led by Jacob Von Mahland in 10th place with a 14:19.14 time. Malachi Stafford (14:42.57) and Caleb Nichols (14:47.76) finished 12th and 13th.
Zion Chapel girls were paced by Ashleigh Adkinson in 18th place with an 18:12.54 time and the boys were led by Joeb Bradley, who finished 24th in 15:24.45.
Dothan runs at Smiths Station: Dothan competed at the Smiths State Panther Stages meet last Thursday.
The meet combined girls and boys 3K races (1.8 miles) and scores.
In the varsity race, Dothan was led by Ethan Johnston with a 32nd place time of 11:12.44. Elijah Sekeres was the next highest finisher in 50th place out of the 117 runners with an 11:49.75 time. Smith Williams was next in 69th place in 12:48.95.
In the JV race, Jake Dougherty and Tyler Phipps were the top Dothan finishers in 77th and 78th place among the 156 runners with times of 14:38.38 and 14:38.48.