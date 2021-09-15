Prep Cross Country Notebook: Kinston dominates Covington County meet

It was a near clean sweep for Kinston cross country teams this past Saturday at the Covington County Meet 1 in Andalusia.
Both the Bulldog girls and boys teams captured team titles and Kinston freshman Colby Tew won the boys individual title at the meet, which featured runners from eight schools. Straughn’s Trinity Jennings won the girls individual title to prevent the Kinston sweep.
The Kinston boys, with two runners in the top 10, finished with 33 points to beat Pleasant Home (42) and Opp (45). The other five programs – Zion Chapel, Red Level, Goshen, Florala and Straughn – didn’t have enough runners to qualify for team scoring.
Kinston was the only girls team with the required five runners, thus won the girls part of the meet.
Individually, Tew paced the Kinston boys, winning the 5K (3.1 mile) race by more than a minute-and-a-half. Tew finished in 20 minutes and 43.52 seconds, the 10th best time in school history. Tew now owns 13 of the top 14 times in Kinston history, but all are behind Whit Floyd’s top time of 18:44.60 from 2019.
Finishing in second and third behind Tew were Zion Chapel sophomore Landon Sawyer (22:09.82 time) and Pleasant Home sophomore Jackson Hawkins (22:47.38).
Opp’s Kasey Dyess (22:57.43) and Zion Chapel’s Brayden Watson (23:02.61) finished fourth and fifth with Red Level’s Luke Hodges (23:22.42) and Goshen’s Brady Singleton (23:31.04) taking sixth and seventh.
Zion Chapel’s Elijah Barker (24:15.90), Kinston’s Matthew Smith (25:00.88) and Pleasant Home’s Joel Wilkinson (25:14.39) rounded out the top 10 among the 25 runners who competed.
Straughn’s Jennings, a sophomore, won the girls race, finishing with a 23:11.22 time, nearly 40 seconds over the runner-up, Opp sophomore Mackenzie Phillips (23:51.13). Straughn’s Reagan Bartholomew (26:22.58) was third.
Kinston teammates Claire McReynolds (27:05.43) and Paisley Clark (30:44.42) were fourth and fifth among the 17 runners that competed.
Zion Chapel dominates JV: Zion Chapel dominated the two-mile junior varsity race at the Covington County Meet 1 in Andalusia on Saturday.
The Rebels had four of the top five finishers and amassed 23 points to easily outdistance Opp (51), Pleasant Home (75) and Florala (87).
Joeb Bradley of Zion Chapel was the top finisher with a 13:59.31 time. Opp’s Saban Sasser (14:24.50) was runner-up. Zion Chapel runners Jerimiah Stinson (14:56.70), Bert Oggs (14:59.73) and Brodie Davis (15:03.69) finished third through fifth place.
Pleasant Home’s Jack Wiggins (15:26.19) was sixth, Florala’s Owen Kerwin (15:37.47) was seventh and Opp teammates Baylor Turman (16:02.46) and Gehrig Presley (16:18.28) were eighth and ninth. Zion Chapel’s Austin Pritchett (16:24.94) was 10th.
Only three in action this weekend: Only three high school cross country programs in the Dothan Eagle coverage area are in action this Saturday – Enterprise, Houston Academy and Providence Christian.
Enterprise and Houston Academy both travel to the Birmingham area to participate in the Oak Mountain Invitational at Heardmont Park.
The meet features 31 teams, including Mountain Brook, last year’s Class 6A girls and boys state runner-ups, and Westminster School of Oak Mountain, whose girls finished as Class 4A state runner-up, while the boys team took third at state in 4A. Also at the meet are the White Plains boys, the 4A state runner-ups last year, and Bayside Academy girls, a third-place state finisher last November.
The Oak Mountain Invitational starts with the top runners from each team competing in the A races with the girls at 8 a.m. and the boys at 8:40 a.m. Girls and boys B race, set for non-top runners and junior varsity kids, is set to start at 9:20 for girls and 10 a.m. for boys.
Providence Christian, the other Wiregrass team in action, will head south on Saturday to the Buccaneer Bash at Panama City’s Bay Dunes Golf Course. The Eagles were originally planning to run in a Montgomery meet, but that was cancelled, forcing a change in plans.
Providence Christian is the lone Alabama team at the Buccaneer Bash, hosted by North Bay Haven. The other 13 teams are all from the Florida Panhandle/Big Bend area from Tallahassee to Destin.