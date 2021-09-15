Prep Cross Country Notebook: Kinston dominates Covington County meet

Only three in action this weekend: Only three high school cross country programs in the Dothan Eagle coverage area are in action this Saturday – Enterprise, Houston Academy and Providence Christian.

Enterprise and Houston Academy both travel to the Birmingham area to participate in the Oak Mountain Invitational at Heardmont Park.

The meet features 31 teams, including Mountain Brook, last year’s Class 6A girls and boys state runner-ups, and Westminster School of Oak Mountain, whose girls finished as Class 4A state runner-up, while the boys team took third at state in 4A. Also at the meet are the White Plains boys, the 4A state runner-ups last year, and Bayside Academy girls, a third-place state finisher last November.

The Oak Mountain Invitational starts with the top runners from each team competing in the A races with the girls at 8 a.m. and the boys at 8:40 a.m. Girls and boys B race, set for non-top runners and junior varsity kids, is set to start at 9:20 for girls and 10 a.m. for boys.

Providence Christian, the other Wiregrass team in action, will head south on Saturday to the Buccaneer Bash at Panama City’s Bay Dunes Golf Course. The Eagles were originally planning to run in a Montgomery meet, but that was cancelled, forcing a change in plans.