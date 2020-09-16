Prep Cross Country Notebook: Patterson, Crim pace Providence

Providence Christian’s Conner Patterson and Grace Crim made runs at “Small Schools” Chickasaw Trails Invite titles Friday in Oakville and so did the Eagles girls and boys as teams.
Patterson, a junior, finished fourth among the Class 3A-4A 180-runner field in the boys race that attracted 25 schools, while Crim, a senior, took fifth in the 3A-4A girls race that had 119 runners and 21 schools.
Their efforts helped Providence Christian finish second in the girls team competition – five points off the winning total – and fourth in the boys team standings.
The PCS girls earned 72 points, just behind Whitesburg Christian Academy (67) and comfortably ahead of third-place Pleasant Valley (97) and the rest of the field.
The Eagle boys amassed 168 points behind St. Bernard (79), White Plains (104) and Pleasant Valley (143) and slightly ahead of fifth-place Westminster School of Oak Mountain (184).
Patterson finished the boys 5K race with a personal best 17 minutes and 30.30 seconds time in taking fourth place, roughly 47 seconds off the winning time of 16:43.52 by Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons. Patterson’s time was seventh best in PCS history.
Crim, meanwhile, finished the girls 5K in 21:30.08 to earn fifth in the girls race, less than 11 seconds off fourth place. Holly Pond’s Camilla Chambers won the race in 19:29.60.
Two other Providence Christian girls finished in the top 12 overall and in the top-nine scoring places to help boost the Eagles to the second-place team finish.
Millicent Talmadge finished in 10th place with a 22:03.46 time and Madelyn Patterson was two spots behind in 12th place with a time of 22:23.56. The two finishes were good for seventh and ninth in team totals as three of the top four spots were taken by individuals of non-scoring teams.
Elle Salter (24:18.58), Pace Maddox (24:20.86), Emily Love (24:21.04) and Helen Talmadge (24:33.05) finished in 32nd, 34th, 35th and 37th for PCS.
Following Conner Patterson on the boys side for Providence were William Stanley (19:39.91) in 30th place and Peyton Hall (19:46.98) in 35th place. Nathan Nicholls (20:13.24) and Aidan Benefield (20:23.09) were the next two Eagle finishers in 51st and 57th respectively. Banks Folger (63rd place, 20:38.32) and Henry Paul Blaxton (81st, 21:14.80) were the other two Eagle runners.
All seven PCS girls finished in the top 31 percent of their race and all seven boys finished in the top 45 percent of their field.
Geneva’s Taylor, Kinston’s Tew win Covington meet: Geneva’s Leah Taylor and Kinston’s Colby Tew were the girls and boys individual champions at Saturday’s Covington County Meet I in Andalusia.
Taylor, a senior, won the girls 5K race with a time of 20 minutes and 56.93, winning by nearly four minutes ahead of runner-up Mackenzie Phillips of Opp (24:24.71).
Tew, an eighth grader, took the boys top spot with a time of 20:57.02, winning comfortably by 36 seconds over runner-up Cole Smith of Providence Christian (21:33.62).
Only 23 girls and 30 boys competed at the meet, which was arranged last week after a meet near Montgomery was canceled.
Only two girls teams and three boys teams had enough runners for scoring. Providence Christian, which ran only eighth and ninth graders, won the girls competition with 22 points ahead of T.R. Miller (33). On the boys side, Zion Chapel won with 29 points, followed by Pleasant Home (40) and Opp (55).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!