Prep Cross Country Notebook: Patterson, Crim pace Providence

Two other Providence Christian girls finished in the top 12 overall and in the top-nine scoring places to help boost the Eagles to the second-place team finish.

Millicent Talmadge finished in 10th place with a 22:03.46 time and Madelyn Patterson was two spots behind in 12th place with a time of 22:23.56. The two finishes were good for seventh and ninth in team totals as three of the top four spots were taken by individuals of non-scoring teams.

Elle Salter (24:18.58), Pace Maddox (24:20.86), Emily Love (24:21.04) and Helen Talmadge (24:33.05) finished in 32nd, 34th, 35th and 37th for PCS.

Following Conner Patterson on the boys side for Providence were William Stanley (19:39.91) in 30th place and Peyton Hall (19:46.98) in 35th place. Nathan Nicholls (20:13.24) and Aidan Benefield (20:23.09) were the next two Eagle finishers in 51st and 57th respectively. Banks Folger (63rd place, 20:38.32) and Henry Paul Blaxton (81st, 21:14.80) were the other two Eagle runners.

All seven PCS girls finished in the top 31 percent of their race and all seven boys finished in the top 45 percent of their field.