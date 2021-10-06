Prep Cross Country Notebook: Providence Christian girls win meet near Atlanta

Providence Christian cross country teams showed it could run with the best on Saturday at a high caliber meet near Atlanta.

The Enterprise teams didn’t do too badly either at another top event held in north Alabama.

The two programs highlighted the action for the Wiregrass, which had only one other program running during the week.

Providence girls shined the brightest, winning the Alexander/Asics Invitational girls Class 6A-7A division in Fairburn, Ga., among 20 scoring teams from mostly Georgia. The Eagle boys, behind Conner Patterson’s school-record time and two other top 40 placers, claimed fourth out of 28 teams.

The PCS girls had four finishers in the top 27 and three in the top 10 in the Class 6A-7A 156-runner field to spark the team win. PCS finished with 114 points, 17 ahead of Athens Academy (Ga.).

Millicent Talmadge, Madelyn Patterson and Hannah Jacobs paced the Eagle girls.

Talmadge just missed breaking the 20-minute mark in the 5K race (3.1 miles) with a 20 minute and 2.42 second time. Talmadge, who has broken 20 twice in her career, was less than three seconds behind runner-up Sarah Harrison of Athens Academy (Ga.) (20:00.00) and 18 seconds behind Lily Cincola of Cherokee (Ga.) (19:44.07), the race winner.