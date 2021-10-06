Prep Cross Country Notebook: Providence Christian girls win meet near Atlanta

Providence Christian cross country teams showed it could run with the best on Saturday at a high caliber meet near Atlanta.
The Enterprise teams didn’t do too badly either at another top event held in north Alabama.
The two programs highlighted the action for the Wiregrass, which had only one other program running during the week.
Providence girls shined the brightest, winning the Alexander/Asics Invitational girls Class 6A-7A division in Fairburn, Ga., among 20 scoring teams from mostly Georgia. The Eagle boys, behind Conner Patterson’s school-record time and two other top 40 placers, claimed fourth out of 28 teams.
The PCS girls had four finishers in the top 27 and three in the top 10 in the Class 6A-7A 156-runner field to spark the team win. PCS finished with 114 points, 17 ahead of Athens Academy (Ga.).
Millicent Talmadge, Madelyn Patterson and Hannah Jacobs paced the Eagle girls.
Talmadge just missed breaking the 20-minute mark in the 5K race (3.1 miles) with a 20 minute and 2.42 second time. Talmadge, who has broken 20 twice in her career, was less than three seconds behind runner-up Sarah Harrison of Athens Academy (Ga.) (20:00.00) and 18 seconds behind Lily Cincola of Cherokee (Ga.) (19:44.07), the race winner.
Patterson earned a sixth-place finish in a time of 20:15.71 and Jacobs captured 10th place with a career-best 20:43.87 clocking.
Anna Catherine Farris (22:10.99) finished 27th for PCS and Elle Salter (23.58.90) was the next Eagle finisher in 76th place. Pace Maddox (83rd place, 24:33.39) was the other PCS runner in the race.
The Providence boys team, behind three top 40 finishes, took fourth place with 173 points, finishing behind Georgia teams Richmond Hill (48) and North Atlanta (Ga.) (94) and Alabama’s American Christian Academy (94).
Conner Patterson, Banks Folger and Cole Smith led the PCS boys. Patterson earned a third-place individual finish of 16:21.11, breaking the school record by three seconds that he set two weeks ago at the Sept. 23 Providence Invite.
Patterson was less than 10 seconds off the winning time by Richmond Hill’s Noah Sybert (16:12.54) and less than five behind runner-up Memphis Rich of Richmond Hill (16:16.24).
Folger (career-best 17:30.24) finished in 26th place and Smith (17:44.65) finished in 39th place.
Henry Paul Blaxton (78th, 19:05.35), Hudson Jordan (86th, 19:16.61) and Will Nicholls (131st, 20:20.79) were the other PCS boys finishers.
Jacobs shines in JV meet: In addition to the varsity runners, Providence had a few runners competing in the Class 6A-7A JV division, both girls and boys.
Hazel Jacobs, a seventh grader, finished second in the girls race with a 22:19.85 time, less than two seconds off her career best from the Providence Invite. She finished 23 seconds off the winning time of 21:56.54 by Annastasia Berghammer of Evans (Ga.).
Brooke Stanley (32nd, 26:49.07), Mary Aplin Maddox (76th, 29:48.17) and Reed Payne (80th, 29:58.17) were other PCS girls runners in the 120-runner field.
On the boys JV side, Peyton Hall led Providence, finishing in 26th place after a 19:57.23 time. Jacob Mixson (49th, 20:50.41), Aidan Benefield (52nd, 20:53.50) and Zed Solomon (83rd, 21:56.31) were the next Eagle placers in the 211-runner field.
Tessay leads Enterprise: Brett Tessay finished in the top 30 of the Silver Division at the Jesse Owens Classic in Oakville on Saturday, earning elite runner status at the meet, which brings nearly 3,000 runners across the southeast.
Tessay finished in 30th after recording a 17:09.22 time, 0.29 seconds off a career best time for the senior.
Four other Wildcat runners finished in the top 111 out of the 326 runners, helping the Enterprise boys to a 12th-place finish out of 47 teams in the division.
The Enterprise girls had five finishers in the top 127 out of 295 runners to help the Lady Wildcats finish 10th out of 40 scoring teams.
Finishing behind Tessay were Bowden Michael (66th place, 17:46.65), Conrad Suter (86th, 18:02.41), Jacob Tillery (105th, 18:13.73) and Kristyan DeJesus (111th, 18:15.25).
The girls team was led by Lauren Rodgers, who finished in 35th place after a career-best 20:43.13 time. Emma McCrea finished 60th, with a career-best 21:22.95 time.
Other EHS performances included Stella Retherford (97th place, 21:59.31), Ammarie Jenkins (102nd, career best 22:05.42) and Kamryn Wile (113th, career best 22:18.32).
EHS JV runners compete: Enterprise also had JV runners compete in the Jesse Owens red division.
Caroline Granger had the top finish, placing 37th in the division with a 24:29.54 time. Lina Lugtighed (60th, 25:10.38), Lilly Anne Windham (61st, 25:10.41) and McKenzie Blevins (93rd, 26:16.33) were the next Enterprise finishers in the 181-runner field.
For the EHS JV boys, Hayden Hvarven (87th place, 20:14.81), Jacob Von Mahland (98th, 20:19.25) and Griffin Gwaltney (102nd, 20:21.22) led the way. Nick Vianda (119th, 20:37.45), Christopher Jones (127th, 20:46.08) and Malachi Stafford (176th, 21:47.50) also finished in the top 58 percent of the 305 runner-field.
The Enterprise JV boys finished 14th out of 27 scoring teams at the meet. The girls didn’t have the required five runners for team scoring.
Dothan runs at T.R. Miller: Dothan runners ran at the T.R. Miller Challenge on Saturday with the boys varsity finishing 18th out of 22 teams and the girls 17th out of 19th.
The JV boys finished sixth out of seven scoring teams, but did not have its top runner at the race.
Ethan Johnston and Elijah Sekeres were the top Dothan varsity boys finishers. Johnston finished 52nd in 20:40.51 and Sekeres 58th in 20:50.88 in the 193-runner field.
The Dothan girls were led by Gabriella Baker, who finished 34th in 24:03.37. Kendall Poteate (128th, 29:35.22) was the next highest finisher.
In the JV 2-mile race, Dothan was led by Jaszon Lewis (30th place, 14:28.28), Tyler Phipps (32nd, 14:36.59) and Jake Dougherty (36th, 14:58.36).
Light week ahead: Only four Wiregrass teams are registered to run in the next week – and all are at the same meet on Saturday.
Enterprise, Eufaula, Charles Henderson and Goshen are all registered as of Wednesday afternoon in milesplit.com for the Smiths Station Panther Invitational.
The meet starts with the varsity boys race at 9 a.m. eastern, 8 central time. The varsity girls follow at 9:40 (8:40) and a combined junior high 3K race is at 10:20 (9:20).