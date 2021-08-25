Prep Cross Country Notebook: Providence teams finish third at Meet of Champions

Providence Christian star cross country runner Conner Patterson was in mid-season form Saturday at the season-opening American Christian Academy Meet of Champions meet.
So too were other PCS runners.
Patterson, last year’s AHSAA Class 3A state champion and the Dothan Eagle Cross Country Runner of the Year, earned a 16 minutes and 47.98 time to finish runner-up to John Carroll Catholic’s Arthur Langley (16:36.92) at the meet. Patterson’s time was the fourth best in PCS history, behind three marks he established last year and was only 19 seconds off his school best of 16:28.63.
Four Eagle teammates finished in the top 18 spots out of 109 runners to help PCS to a third-place finish, just 12 points behind champion Collierville (Tenn.) and one point off second place and host American Christian in the 11-team field.
The Providence girls team, last year’s AHSAA Class 3A state champions, also finished in third place with 82 points, behind Lawrence County (44) and Collierville (53). The Eagle girls had six placers in the top 32 spots in the 74-runner field, highlighted by top 10 performances from freshman Millicent Talmadge (9th place, 20:59.13 time) and sophomore Madelyn Patterson (10th, 21:03.88).
Following Conner Patterson on the boys side was junior Banks Folger, who finished in 14th place with an 18:23.37 time. Freshmen Cole Smith and William Stanley and junior Nathan Nicholls finished 16th through 18th. Smith earned an 18:35.74 time, Stanley an 18:38.59 time and Nicholls an 18:44.03 clocking.
Senior Henry Paul Blaxton finished in 23th place after a time of 18:59.56. Senior Peyton Hall (43rd place, 20:21.00) and freshman Jordan Hudson (47th, 20:26.43) were the next Eagle finishers.
On the girls side, Hannah Jacobs was the top PCS finisher behind Talmadge and Madelyn Patterson. Jacobs, a freshman, finished in 18th place with a 22:05.39 time.
Sophomore Anna Catherine Farris, seventh grader Hazel Jacobs and sophomore Pace Maddox were the next Lady Eagles to finish. Farris took 28th in 23:18.14, Jacobs 31st in 23:30.36 and Maddox 32nd in 23:35.80.
Two at Smiths Station: Two Wiregrass teams -- Dothan and Houston Academy -- are getting up bright and early Thursday to compete at the Smiths Station Panthers Stages meet.
Smiths Station, which is on Eastern Time, is starting the meet at 6:15 eastern, which is 5:15 Central Time for the two local teams.
The meet features mixed girls and boys races for grades 7-9 and 10-12. The 7-9 runners start at 5:15 central and the 10-12 runners start an hour later.
Five teams in Montgomery: Five Dothan Eagle coverage cross country teams are participating this Saturday at Montgomery’s Cross Country Invitational in Grady.
The five teams running are Enterprise, Northside Methodist, Providence Christian, Zion Chapel and Kinston. Overall, 24 programs are registered for the meet, which features JV and varsity races.
The meet is the season opener for all of the Wiregrass teams, except Providence Christian.
The girls varsity race starts at 8:30 and is followed by the boys varsity at 9 a.m. The junior boys are set to start at 9:30 and the girls JV at 10 a.m.