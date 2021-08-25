Prep Cross Country Notebook: Providence teams finish third at Meet of Champions

Providence Christian star cross country runner Conner Patterson was in mid-season form Saturday at the season-opening American Christian Academy Meet of Champions meet.

So too were other PCS runners.

Patterson, last year’s AHSAA Class 3A state champion and the Dothan Eagle Cross Country Runner of the Year, earned a 16 minutes and 47.98 time to finish runner-up to John Carroll Catholic’s Arthur Langley (16:36.92) at the meet. Patterson’s time was the fourth best in PCS history, behind three marks he established last year and was only 19 seconds off his school best of 16:28.63.

Four Eagle teammates finished in the top 18 spots out of 109 runners to help PCS to a third-place finish, just 12 points behind champion Collierville (Tenn.) and one point off second place and host American Christian in the 11-team field.

The Providence girls team, last year’s AHSAA Class 3A state champions, also finished in third place with 82 points, behind Lawrence County (44) and Collierville (53). The Eagle girls had six placers in the top 32 spots in the 74-runner field, highlighted by top 10 performances from freshman Millicent Talmadge (9th place, 20:59.13 time) and sophomore Madelyn Patterson (10th, 21:03.88).