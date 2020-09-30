Prep Cross Country Notebook: Smith, HA and Geneva's Taylor take aim at T.R. Miller Challenge

A week after winning individual and team titles at the Providence Invite, Gunnar Smith and the Houston Academy boys cross country team take aim at the T.R. Miller Challenge this Saturday.
So too does Geneva girls standout runner Leah Taylor, who has already won four individual races this fall and seeks to add to the total.
Also participating in the T.R. Miller Challenge are the Houston Academy girls team and both the Providence Christian girls and boys teams.
The local group is part of a 28-team field that is registered to compete at the meet in Brewton. Most of the teams are from the Mobile and Pensacola (Fla.) area.
The varsity girls 5K race is set for 8:30 a.m., followed by the varsity boys at 9:10 a.m. The junior varsity girls compete at 9:40 and the JV boys at 10:05.
HA’s Smith, a senior, enters with momentum after winning last week’s Providence Christian meet with a top time of 17 minutes and 47.84. The victory was just five days after a runner-up finish at the Trinity Trailblazer meet in Montgomery in 17:06.97.
Smith helped Houston Academy boys win the team title at the Providence meet to follow a third-place finish out of eight teams at the Trinity race.
Geneva’s Taylor, a senior, seeks to win her fifth meet in six tries when she runs at the T.R. Miller Challenge. Taylor has already taken the top spot at Opp’s Bobcat Invitational (Aug. 27), the Covington County meet (Sept. 12), the Trinity Trailblazer (Sept. 19) and at the Providence Invite (Sept. 26). She finished fifth at the Waffle House/Yellow Jacket Invitational (Aug. 29) in Oxford.
Taylor won last week’s Providence meet on a soggy Eastgate Park course that had rain in the morning with a time of 20:34.59, slightly off her 19:13.87 mark a week earlier at the Trinity meet.
Enterprise competes at Jesse Owens: Enterprise is the only lone area team running at this weekend’s prestigious Jesse Owens Invitational at the Oakville Indian Mounds, the same site the state championships will be held in November.
Several other local teams traditionally run at the north Alabama meet, but this year’s competition was broken into two days because of COVID-19 issues with smaller schools running on Friday and bigger schools, like Enterprise, running on Saturday. The change in schedule to Friday plus long travel on a school day prevented others from going.
Enterprise, which competed for the first time this year when it ran at Providence last week, is sending all 40 of its runners – 25 girls and 15 boys – to gain race experience, especially against a big field.
The top five Enterprise girls and boys runners from last week’s Providence competition are in the top-tier Gold Championship Division of the Jessee Owens race. The next five finishers from last week are running in the Silver Division and the ensuing five runners from a week ago are in the Bronze Division. The remaining girls run in the Red Division, which consists mostly of JV teams.
The Enterprise boys enter the Owens Classic after winning last week’s Providence Christian meet as the Wildcats had seven of the top 11 runners in the race.
The Silver Division race starts Saturday’s meet with the boys running at 8:15 a.m. and the girls shortly after at 8:30 p.m. The Bronze Division boys go at 8:55 a.m. followed by the Gold Girls Division and Gold Boys Division at 9:20 and 9:45 a.m., respectively.
The Bronze Girls Division race is at 10 a.m. and the Red JV boys at 10:25 and Red JV girls at 10:40 a.m.
Overall, 108 teams and 2,000 athletes over the eight divisions are competing on Saturday at the meet.
Seven area teams compete at Opp: Seven area cross country programs compete at the Bobcat Invitational 2 meet Thursday at Opp.
The local teams registered for the meet are Dothan, Headland, Kinston, New Brockton, Opp, Wicksburg and Zion Chapel.
Also registered for the meet are Florala, Meadowview Christian and Pleasant Home.
The meet starts with a Middle School 2-mile race at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity girls 5K race at 5 p.m. and varsity boys at 5:40 p.m.
Northside Methodist off: Northside Methodist is the lone Wiregrass team not competing this week. The Knights, who have nine junior high kids and one upper classmen on roster, will return to action next week at the Eagle Invitational, hosted by Providence Christian.
