Prep Cross Country Notebook: Smith, HA and Geneva's Taylor take aim at T.R. Miller Challenge

A week after winning individual and team titles at the Providence Invite, Gunnar Smith and the Houston Academy boys cross country team take aim at the T.R. Miller Challenge this Saturday.

So too does Geneva girls standout runner Leah Taylor, who has already won four individual races this fall and seeks to add to the total.

Also participating in the T.R. Miller Challenge are the Houston Academy girls team and both the Providence Christian girls and boys teams.

The local group is part of a 28-team field that is registered to compete at the meet in Brewton. Most of the teams are from the Mobile and Pensacola (Fla.) area.

The varsity girls 5K race is set for 8:30 a.m., followed by the varsity boys at 9:10 a.m. The junior varsity girls compete at 9:40 and the JV boys at 10:05.

HA’s Smith, a senior, enters with momentum after winning last week’s Providence Christian meet with a top time of 17 minutes and 47.84. The victory was just five days after a runner-up finish at the Trinity Trailblazer meet in Montgomery in 17:06.97.

Smith helped Houston Academy boys win the team title at the Providence meet to follow a third-place finish out of eight teams at the Trinity race.