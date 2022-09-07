PREP CROSS COUNTRY NOTEBOOK: Wildcat Invitational set for Saturday in Enterprise

After a week off, area high school cross country runners return to competition on Saturday with most running at the Wildcats Invitational in Enterprise.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 11 teams were registered for the meet, which is set to run at Johnny Henderson Park off Highway 167. There were roughly eight hours left before registering as of mid-Wednesday afternoon.

The teams registered were Dothan, Enterprise, Providence Christian, Charles Henderson, Andalusia, Ashford, Geneva, New Brockton, Wicksburg, Zion Chapel and Kinston.

The event starts with the girls varsity 5K ace at 8 a.m., followed by varsity boys at 8:45. A combined junior varsity girls and boys 2.1-mile race is set for 9:15 a.m.

Ashford back: After a handful of years without a program, Ashford is back in the cross country scene this year and competes for the first time on Saturday at Enterprise.

The Yellow Jackets have two runners registered for Saturday in freshmen Carly Dawsey and Lydia Ingram. The two are racing in the junior varsity 2.1 mile run at 9:15 a.m.

NMA heads to Montgomery: While most of the area teams are in Enterprise Saturday, one local program is heading to Montgomery for the Montgomery Trailblazer.

That one school is Northside Methodist Academy, which has all its runners in the combined 2.1-mile junior varsity co-ed race at 9:05 a.m.

The race, run at Gateway Park, is now hosted by Montgomery Academy after Trinity hosted for years.