Prep Cross Country Notebook: Wiregrass teams set for Providence Invite

It will be near full representation for the Wiregrass Thursday at the Providence Invite cross country meet.

The meet at Dothan’s Eastgate Park features 11 of the area’s 12 cross country programs. Mobile Christian will also run at the meet, which starts at 4:30 p.m. with a combined junior varsity 2-mile race. The varsity girls 5K race follows at 5 p.m. and the varsity 5K boys at 5:40 p.m.

Among local teams competing are Enterprise and Northside Methodist Academy, which get their first taste of competition for the season after having previously scheduled meets canceled. Northside Methodist, which is competing in its first year in the Alabama High School Association after several years in the AISA, will have only junior varsity runners (three boys, four girls).

The other local teams running are Dothan, Headland, Houston Academy, New Brockton, Opp, Providence Christian, Wicksburg, Zion Chapel and Kinston.

The lone absence from a Wiregrass standpoint is standout Leah Taylor, who runs for Geneva.

Four school records smashed: Providence Christian’s Conner Patterson and Geneva’s Leah Taylor both captured individual titles this past Saturday at the Trinity Trailblazer meet in Montgomery -- and did so in school-record breaking fashion.