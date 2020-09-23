Prep Cross Country Notebook: Wiregrass teams set for Providence Invite

It will be near full representation for the Wiregrass Thursday at the Providence Invite cross country meet.
The meet at Dothan’s Eastgate Park features 11 of the area’s 12 cross country programs. Mobile Christian will also run at the meet, which starts at 4:30 p.m. with a combined junior varsity 2-mile race. The varsity girls 5K race follows at 5 p.m. and the varsity 5K boys at 5:40 p.m.
Among local teams competing are Enterprise and Northside Methodist Academy, which get their first taste of competition for the season after having previously scheduled meets canceled. Northside Methodist, which is competing in its first year in the Alabama High School Association after several years in the AISA, will have only junior varsity runners (three boys, four girls).
The other local teams running are Dothan, Headland, Houston Academy, New Brockton, Opp, Providence Christian, Wicksburg, Zion Chapel and Kinston.
The lone absence from a Wiregrass standpoint is standout Leah Taylor, who runs for Geneva.
Four school records smashed: Providence Christian’s Conner Patterson and Geneva’s Leah Taylor both captured individual titles this past Saturday at the Trinity Trailblazer meet in Montgomery -- and did so in school-record breaking fashion.
They weren’t alone. Houston Academy’s Holley Hart and Kinston’s Claire McReynolds also knocked out previous school-record times at the meet.
Patterson, a junior, won the 5K boys race in 16 minutes and 41.40 seconds, winning by just five seconds over runner-up Chas Brewer of Opelika (16:45.17). Patterson’s time eclipsed the previous PCS school record of 17:02.28 set by Clay Suddarth at last year’s state meet.
Geneva’s Taylor, a senior, won the girls race in 19:13.87, winning by nearly 19 seconds over Faith Academy’s Emily Shumock (19:32.55). Taylor’s time also bested the Geneva school record of 20:08.25 she set on Aug. 29 at the Waffle House/Yellow Jacket Invitational in Oxford.
Hart, a freshman, established the HA girls school record with a 20:11.75 time at the Trinity meet, finishing fourth overall. Hart’s time slid past the previous school best of 20:31.30 that she set last year at the Coach Carroll Wiregrass Championships.
McReynolds, a sophomore, set Kinston’s school record with a 22:58.67 time to finish 18th, nudging the previous best by less than two seconds (23:00.21) set at last year’s state meet by McReynolds.
Near school record: Two other Wiregrass runners nearly set school marks during the Trinity Trailblazer – Houston Academy’s Gunnar Smith and Kinston’s Colby Tew.
Smith, a senior, finished the boys 5K race in 17:06.97, the second best time in HA history to his 16:28.66 time at the Coach Carroll meet last year. Tew, an eighth grader, ran a 19:30.87 time, second best in Bulldog history behind Whit Floyd’s 18:44.60 at last year’s Tiger Classic.
Smith finished fourth in Saturday’s race and Tew 20th.
Providence Christian earns double title: Providence Christian girls and boys both captured titles at Saturday’s Trinity Trailblazer meet.
The Eagle girls team, behind five finishers in the top 15 scoring spots, including three in the top seven, edged out rival Houston Academy for the top spot with 43 points to 51. Faith Academy (60), Opelika (81) and Booker T. Washington Magnet (130) rounded out the top five.
The PCS boys also had five runners in the top 15 scoring spots to win. The Eagles finished with 52 points, just six points ahead of Faith Academy (58). Houston Academy (68), Opelika (79), Prattville Christian (127), Dothan (152), Booker T. Washington (201) and Brewbaker Tech (238) rounded out the team scoring.
Eighth grader Millicent Talmadge, freshman Madelyn Patterson and senior Grace Crim paced the Providence girls with top 10 finishes. Talmadge placed sixth with a 20:51.21 time and Patterson in eighth place in 21:01.35, while Crim took ninth with a 21:10.76 time.
Talmadge and Patterson both set career-best times with their efforts. Talmadge’s 20:51.21 is the ninth best in school history and Patterson’s 21:01.35 is 14th best.
Helen Talmadge (22:22.39) finished in 14th place, Pace Maddox (23:15.53) in 19th and Emily Love (23:41.52) in 24th place for the PCS girls.
Conner Patterson led the boys team with his winning 16:41.40 time. William Stanley (13th, 18:46.61), Banks Fogler (15th, 19:01.80), Nathan Nicholls (17th, 19:11.26) and Aidan Benefield (18th place, 19:13.23) provided support, earning 10, 12, 14 and 15 points for the team as three non-scoring runners were in the top 15.
Hart, Smith pace HA: Hart and Smith paced Houston Academy to second and third place girls and boys finishes, but several other Raiders also had good performances.
Following Hart’s fourth-place 20:11.75 time on the girls side were Virginia Peacock (10th place, 21:23.85), MaCauley Flanagan (11th, 21:23.89), Maya Swope (17th, 22:57.06) and Kate Rane (25th, 23:51.42).
On the boys side, sophomore JC Peacock finished right behind Smith in fifth place with a 17:32.21 time – 10th best in HA history and second best of Peacock’s career. Logan Bolton (19th, 19:20.67), Alex Middleton (25th, 19:39.64) and Sam Middleton (28th, 19:53.49) followed.
Medeiros, Johnston lead Dothan: Jadalie Medeiros and Ethan Johnston led the Dothan girls and boys teams at the Trinity meet.
Medeiros finished in 20th place with a 23:21.10 time with teammate Kate Smith just behind in 21st with a 23:26.94 time. Elizabeth Herndon (41st, 28:13.48) was Dothan’s only other girls runner at the meet.
Johnston finished 23rd on the boys side with a 19:36.99 time with Christopher Lindsey next for DHS in 27th place in 19:48.77. Gabriel Simmons (46th, 21:19.13) was the next highest finisher.
PCS, Dothan runners compete in JV: Providence Christian’s Adalae Milton finished second and Kate Pologruto third in the girls 2-mile JV race at Trinity. Milton had a time of 16:50.30 and Pologruto a 16:53.58 time.
Maddie Grace Lipscomb (10th place, 18:37.24) and Mary Aplin Maddox (11th, 18:38.76) also had strong performances for the PCS girls.
Dothan had a couple of runners in the girls meet, led by Makayla Prado (14th, 19:04.87) and Kendall Poteate (15th, 19:19.23).
On the boys side, Dothan’s Smith Williams was the top local finisher in ninth place with a 17:22.96 time.
