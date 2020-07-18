Prep football: Charles Henderson, Enterprise schedules affected by COVID-19

The scheduled start of the high school football season is still 32 days away, but the coronavirus has already made an impact on schedules.

Charles Henderson has shifted two games from Friday to Thursday in a COVID-19 related move, while Enterprise’s scheduled season opener has been canceled.

Brad McCoy, head coach at Charles Henderson, said games against Greenville and Andalusia have been up Thursday night, Sept. 3 and Sept. 17, respectively. Both games are at Veterans Memorial Stadium, which is also the home stadium of Troy University and the college has Saturday home games both of those weeks.

The changes came after meetings between McCoy and Troy athletic director Brent Jones.

“He explained that the NCAA put out clear guidelines that they needed 24 hours of disinfecting time with the locker room before their contest, so two of those games we had on Friday night Troy has a game on Saturday,” McCoy said. “They didn’t feel there was adequate time to get that (cleaning/disinfecting) done on their side (if we played on Friday) with the all the protocols and guidelines they will have, so we moved the games to Thursday to give them more time to clean.”