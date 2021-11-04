Prep Football: G.W. Long falls at B.B. Comer in 2A playoffs

G.W. Long’s offense ignited for three fourth-quarter touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a bad third quarter during a 37-29 loss to B.B. Comer in a Class 2A state playoff game Thursday night at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga.
G.W. Long, which entered ranked eighth in the state, finished the season with an 8-2 record. B.B. Comer (9-2), No. 9 in the state poll, advanced to next week’s second round against Friday’s Isabella-J.U. Blacksher winner.
B.B. Comer led 7-0 at halftime when the fireworks began.
In the third quarter, Long turned it over three times (two interceptions, one fumble) and the Tigers capitalized with three touchdowns and a 28-7 lead. The Rebels then had a punt snap sail out of the end zone for a safety early in the fourth quarter to extend Comer’s lead to 30-7.
The Rebels, though, came charging back, scoring twice to cut the deficit to 30-22 and recovered a fumble with 4:40 left for a chance to tie the game. However, Long was stopped on a 4th-and-1 play at its own 45 to end the drive with 3:31 left.
Comer scored with 2:25 left, but the Rebels came roaring back again, scoring with 1:44 left to slice the gap to 37-29.
An onside kick attempt, though, was unsuccessful and the Tigers ran out the remaining clock.
Trevor Morris rushed for 140 yards on just eight carries for G.W. Long with TD runs of 69 and 76 yards. Bryson Hughes completed 13-of-22 for 172 yards with a 16-yard scoring pass to Hayes Horne. Horne caught four passes for 87 yards.
Defensively, Jaeden Jackson had nine tackles, one for a loss, and Brayden Whitehead had eight tackles, including one for a loss. Jackson Chancey added seven tackles.