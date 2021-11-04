Prep Football: G.W. Long falls at B.B. Comer in 2A playoffs

G.W. Long’s offense ignited for three fourth-quarter touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a bad third quarter during a 37-29 loss to B.B. Comer in a Class 2A state playoff game Thursday night at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga.

G.W. Long, which entered ranked eighth in the state, finished the season with an 8-2 record. B.B. Comer (9-2), No. 9 in the state poll, advanced to next week’s second round against Friday’s Isabella-J.U. Blacksher winner.

B.B. Comer led 7-0 at halftime when the fireworks began.

In the third quarter, Long turned it over three times (two interceptions, one fumble) and the Tigers capitalized with three touchdowns and a 28-7 lead. The Rebels then had a punt snap sail out of the end zone for a safety early in the fourth quarter to extend Comer’s lead to 30-7.

The Rebels, though, came charging back, scoring twice to cut the deficit to 30-22 and recovered a fumble with 4:40 left for a chance to tie the game. However, Long was stopped on a 4th-and-1 play at its own 45 to end the drive with 3:31 left.

Comer scored with 2:25 left, but the Rebels came roaring back again, scoring with 1:44 left to slice the gap to 37-29.