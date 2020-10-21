Prep football: Geneva County junior standout Emmanuel Henderson announces top 10 list

“The academic programs, the trust I have with the coaches and the atmosphere,” Henderson said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Henderson, who is also a major kick return threat, said most of the 10 schools have impressed interest in him as a running back, but a few have him as a slot receiver and kick returner.

He has made unofficial visits to four of the programs – Auburn, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina – but like every other recruit nationally, he hasn’t been able to visit other schools lately because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Bulldog standout, who is nearing 4,000 rushing yards for his career, is rated the No. 57 prospect nationally by rivals.com, No. 2 at his position of running back and No. 3 in the state of Alabama for the 2022 class. He is a 5-star recruit, according to rivals.

Henderson said having the chance to make the top 10 reveal on his 17th birthday with family and friends was a special moment for him.

“It is a very special day for me,” Henderson said. “I just love everybody that came out and supported me. It is a very special day.”

He said he has not made any decision of when he wants to narrow the list down even more or when he might make a final announcement.