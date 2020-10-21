Prep football: Geneva County junior standout Emmanuel Henderson announces top 10 list

Eight Southeastern Conference teams, an ACC national power and a traditional-rich West Coast program have made the top 10 cut for Geneva County football standout Emmanuel Henderson, one of the top running backs nationally in the 2022 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior, who has 21 major college offers, announced his top 10 Wednesday night during a 17th birthday/college football top 10 reveal dinner in front of family, teammates, coaches and friends at Buffalo Wild Wings in Dothan.
Standing behind a podium covered with a table cloth, Henderson along with help from two others pulled off the cloth cover to reveal football caps of his 10 schools in alphabetical order left to right – Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Southern Cal, South Carolina and Tennessee – before he verbally named all 10 teams.
Among the top 10 are the last five NCAA Division I national champions in Alabama (2015, 2017), Clemson (2016, 1018) and LSU (2019). Eight of the 14 SEC schools are among the programs with one ACC school (Clemson) and one from the PAC 12 (Southern Cal).
“I chose these top 10 schools that will benefit me most,” Henderson said to the crowd after revealing the schools. “From now on, I will focus on which schools will benefit me more.”
Later in media interviews, Henderson expressed three factors were key to narrowing the schools down to the current 10.
“The academic programs, the trust I have with the coaches and the atmosphere,” Henderson said.
Henderson, who is also a major kick return threat, said most of the 10 schools have impressed interest in him as a running back, but a few have him as a slot receiver and kick returner.
He has made unofficial visits to four of the programs – Auburn, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina – but like every other recruit nationally, he hasn’t been able to visit other schools lately because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Bulldog standout, who is nearing 4,000 rushing yards for his career, is rated the No. 57 prospect nationally by rivals.com, No. 2 at his position of running back and No. 3 in the state of Alabama for the 2022 class. He is a 5-star recruit, according to rivals.
Henderson said having the chance to make the top 10 reveal on his 17th birthday with family and friends was a special moment for him.
“It is a very special day for me,” Henderson said. “I just love everybody that came out and supported me. It is a very special day.”
He said he has not made any decision of when he wants to narrow the list down even more or when he might make a final announcement.
“He has done a good job of researching everything,” Geneva County head coach Jim Bob Striplin said. “He is exploring his options and he will find the best fit for him.”
So far this year during an injury-plagued season, Henderson, in just five games, has rushed for 840 yards (168.0 a game) off 89 carries (9.4 yards a carry) with 12 touchdowns.
